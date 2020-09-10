Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg Isolating After His Child Shows Coronavirus Symptoms

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who serves as Leader of the House of Commons in the UK's Conservative government under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been a frequent advocate of lawmakers returning to Parliament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Government minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is self-isolating at home from Thursday following one his children showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The North East Somerset MP announced on Twitter that his child had been tested for the virus and the family would isolating as they await the result.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who serves as the leader of the House of Commons under Boris Johnson, thanked deputy chief whip, Stuart Andrew, for standing in for him at his weekly Thursday morning appearance at business questions, during which he briefs MPs on the following week's Commons agenda.

Many thanks to @StuartAndrew for standing in for me at Business Questions. One of my children was tested for COVID-19 last weekend after displaying symptoms. In accordance with government guidance, the household has been in self-isolation while we await the test result. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) September 10, 2020

​At business questions, his Labour counterpart Valerie Vaz gave well wishes to Mr Rees-Mogg and his family

"We know it had to be something very, very serious for him not to be here", she said.

The SNP's Commons leader, Tommy Sheppard, also wished Mr Rees-Mogg's family well.

"Can I also wish the Leader of the House and his family well. I can hardly hide my disappointment at his absence", he said, adding. "After five long months of my own absence from this chamber, and sometimes problematic communication through the virtual proceedings, I have been looking forward to being patronised in the flesh rather than over the internet".

Mr Rees-Mogg, who is father of six, recently tweeted a photo of his family getting ready to return to school.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, several MPs have had to stay away from parliament due to virus symptoms.

In June, Business Secretary Alok Sharma, began self-isolating at home after falling ill in the Commons chamber. His test results came negative for the virus just 24 hours later.

During the hybrid virtual parliament, Rees-Mogg urged for MPs to return to parliament to set an example for the nation to go back to work.