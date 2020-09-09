Queen Elizabeth II to Return to Buckingham Palace in October, Reports Say

Queen Elizabeth II plans to leave self-isolation in October and to start holding audiences at Buckingham Palace, according to a statement released on Tuesday by Buckingham Palace.
"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing 14th September to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, as quoted by the media outlet Town and Country. "Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements. These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the royal couple have been self-isolating since mid-March. Prior to the traditional summer trip to Scotland, the Queen and her husband did not leave the grounds of Windsor Castle. After the pandemic had started, Her Majesty recorded two video messages and took part in a number of official events via video communication, and personally only knighted the 100-year-old World War II veteran Tom Moore and attended the wedding of her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice of York.
Both ceremonies took place on 17 July at the castle grounds, with strict adherence to social distancing rules.
