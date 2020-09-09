UK Police Charge Man Suspected of Sunday Birmingham Stabbing Attacks With Murder

UK police charged 27-year-old Zephaniah McLeod of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, Birmingham, with murder over a series of stabbing attacks on early Sunday, resulting in one person killed and seven injured, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
Alongside the murder charge, McLeod, who was arrested on Monday by the West Midlands Police Department, is also facing seven additional counts of attempted murder.
The suspect is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning, according to the outlet.
Three other suspects were taken into police custody on suspicion of assisting McLeod. The three were reportedly been released on Tuesday pending investigation.
In the early hours of Sunday, eight people were injured in a series of stabbing attacks that took place over a two-hour period at four different locations in central Birmingham. One of the eight victims, 23-year-old Jacob Billington, died after being stabbed in the neck.
Currently, three attack victims remain in hospital in critical condition, including one of Billington’s friends who was with him during the attack. The other four victims have been released from hospital, according to Sky News.
