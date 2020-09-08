Buildings Reported Shaking as Earthquake Hits Southeast England

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit south-east England this morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre announced on Tuesday.
According to the EMSC the tremor occurred at 08:45:30.6 UTC, 7 km northwest of Slough, situated 32 km west of central London. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Local residents have taken to Twitter to confirm feeling the seismic activity in Aylesbury and other parts of the Buckinghamshire area.
Large-scale earthquakes are a fairly rare phenomenon in the British Isles. In 2008, however, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Market Rasen with tremors felt in England, Wales and as fas as Northern Ireland. It caused damage to buildings and resulted in a single injury.
