Register
21:03 GMT07 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Motorist crosses the Irish border in Middletown, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, March, 12, 2019. The issue of a possible physical border between the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU state, received scant attention during the 2016 Brexit referendum. But it has proven to be a major stumbling block in the British government's quest for a divorce deal.

    Ireland Warns UK Against 'Undermining' Brexit Withdrawal Deal, Cautions 'Breach of Trust'

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/14/1076601465_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_414757f5adc18d63dcabed3c11dbb9cb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009071080392134-ireland-warns-uk-against-undermining-brexit-withdrawal-deal-cautions-breach-of-trust/

    Downing Street is reportedly planning a new bill to protect trade arrangements between the four parts of the UK, but concerns have mounted over the new legislation possibly contradicting the Northern Ireland Protocol, set up to prevent a hard border between the UK part of the island and the independent Irish Republic.

    Ireland’s Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, suggested that Dublin should in no way overreact to reports that Britain could seek to undermine its Brexit withdrawal agreement, warning, however, that such a push would lead to a serious breach of trust and “fundamentally undermine” ongoing talks.

    “Is this political gamesmanship or is there really a piece of legislation that’s going to emerge this week, which is contrary to the withdrawal agreement. We’ll have to wait and see,” Coveney commented to national broadcaster RTE.

    Reports have emerged alleging that London could be planning updates to the EU withdrawal agreement - the Internal Market Bill - that would create controversy in British-ruled Northern Ireland where there had already been arrangements in place to avoid a hard border with the southern Republic, with frictions potentially harming the peace between the two parts of the island.

    The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol was set up to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

    Communities Against Brexit organised dozens of torchlit protests along the Irish border on 16 October 2019
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    Communities Against Brexit protest in Ireland

    The move could change the nature of new Northern Ireland's customs arrangements, intended to prevent a switch back to checks at the border with the Irish Republic, BBC reported.

    Downing Street reportedly suggested that it was a 'Plan B', in case EU-UK trade talks fail.

    Although the UK formally exited the EU in late January, it has continued to follow Brussels-approved regulations during the transition period, which expired on 31 December, 2019, while negotiations between the two parties now center solely on trade arrangements.

    A crunch round of talks - the eighth - begins on Tuesday, aimed at inking a deal to allow companies to trade without taxes or customs checks, with the two contentious points in UK-EU talks continuing to be fisheries and fishing rights in the waters of the British coast, as well as rules on state aid to business.

    The European Commission's Michel Barnier said that, while the UK can retain control over its waters, "the fish which are inside those waters" are "another story", whereas the UK insists it's own trawlers be granted priority.

    Brussels is seeking a "level playing field" on state subsidies that would tie Britain to EU regulations on workers’ rights and state aid to business after the transition period expires – a provision the UK has vehemently refused.

    Related:

    TikTok To Build First Euro Data Centre Worth $500m In Ireland Amid Trump Trade War, Microsoft Talks
    Stitch in Time: Ireland-Based Facebook Employee Saves Financially-Hit Indian From Suicide
    Spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower Sparks Fireballs in Skies Over Ireland - Photos
    Tags:
    UK, Northern Ireland, Ireland, border, hard border, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse