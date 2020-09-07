Register
17:58 GMT07 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

    Assange Hearing: Refusal to Grant an Adjournment is a 'Gross Violation', Says WikiLeaks Chief

    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080392897_0:445:2047:1597_1200x675_80_0_0_f377f339ddfcd3fda97435e31896d016.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009071080391337-assange-hearing-refusal-to-grant-an-adjournment-is-a-gross-violation--says-wikileaks-chief-/

    The judge in Julian Assange's case has refused an application from the defence to adjourn the hearing on the basis that they could have sought an adjournment earlier and should have expected that she may ultimately decide to consider the second superseding indictment, despite the fact that it was served out of time.

    Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks' editor-in-chief, has blasted the decision by Judge Vanessa Baraitser not to permit the defence an extension of time in order to address the second superseding indictment against Julian Assange.

    Judge Baraitser explained that Mr Assange's lawyers had the opportunity to seek an adjournment over the last couple of weeks and said that they should not have predicated their strategy on the expectation that she would disallow the second superseding indictment. 

    "[The] defence have had ample time to return to court to explain that they had [an] insufficient amount of time. They did not do so", Judge Baraitser said.

    The defence request to adjourn the hearing followed their unsuccessful attempt to get the judge to "excise" or otherwise ignore the second superseding indictment on the basis that the prosecution had submitted it much too late.

    Mark Summers QC, speaking for the defence, asserted at today's hearing that whilst the prosecution is entitled to submit further indictments, there is a principle of fairness involved:

    "[W]e’re not saying you can’t ever do this.. what we are saying is that it is unfair to do it six weeks before the extradition hearing is listed... if you are going to do it you are going to have to do it in a manner that is fair to all of the parties and the court. [It] is a matter of timing... [they have done it too late]".

    Mr Hrafnsson, who was present in court, told the press outside at the end of the day:

    "Let's face it, the Americans have had ten years to prepare this case. Julian's lawyers have been working for a year under the... [first] superseding indictment. Throwing this [second superseding indictment] at the last minute is an absolute insult to the UK courts and to Julian and to justice".

    ​He continued calling it a "gross violation" of Mr Assange's rights that needs to be "addressed upon appeal and on every level". 

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Number 10 Refuses to Accept Petition About Julian Assange's Case From Reporters Without Borders

    Fidel Narvaez, who used to work as a counsel to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London whilst Mr Assange being granted asylum by Ecuador, also expressed his frustration at the court's decisions during Monday's hearing:

    ​The morning of Mr Assange's substantive extradition hearings focused on technical aspects of the case such as receipt of the latest arrest warrant (since Mr Assange had to be re-arrested following the issuance of the new indictment) and whether or not the public would have the right to hear summaries of witness testimony before cross-examinations commence. Judge Vanessa Baraitser authorised a maximum of 30 minutes for defence witnesses to be "situated" before they are cross-examined, but refused to permit each witness to go over the key aspects of their witness statements as a matter of course.

    Mohamed Elmaazi
    'Absolutely Ludicrous': Diplomat Reacts to Decision in Assange Case Disallowing Witness Summaries

    Professor of Journalism Mark Feldstein began his testimony towards the end of the day. He explained that the leaking and publishing of national security documents is a phenomenon which goes back to the origins of the United States under its first President George Washington. He said that never before has a journalist or publishing outlet faced criminal prosecution for publishing classified documents due to the protections guaranteed under the First Amendment of the US Constitution. Due to technical difficulties with the video link connection between the court and Mr Feldstein, who was testifying from the United States, the court adjourned with the rest of his testimony expected to continue on Tuesday. 

    The extradition hearings are expected to last between three to four weeks, during which time witnesses from around the world will be called to testify about matters ranging from journalism, to the CIA-directed spying on Mr Assange and his legal team, to his physical and mental health.

    Related:

    Number 10 Refuses to Accept Petition About Julian Assange's Case From Reporters Without Borders
    'Absolutely Ludicrous': Diplomat Reacts to Decision in Assange Case Disallowing Witness Summaries
    Tags:
    extradition proceedings, Wikileaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse