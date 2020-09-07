Register
11:50 GMT07 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood at a rally outside the Old Bailey in London, UK.

    Assange 'Shining A Light' On Global Corruption, Trial A 'Litmus Test' For Journalism, Activists Say

    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080387704_0:-1:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_22b9f664d75a4026a22121f0e229ccc3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009071080389315-assange-shining-a-light-on-global-corruption-trial-a-litmust-test-for-journalism-activists-say/

    Numerous activists and speakers attended a rally outside a major court case in London against a WikiLeaks whistleblower potentially facing up to 175 years in prison after publishing classified material on war crimes committed by the United States military in the Middle East, among other revelations.

    Iconic fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood and an affiliate of solidarity network WISE Up Action offered comments on the preceding against Wikileaks founder and journalist Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey on Monday.

    Ms Westwood said that Assange was "shining a light on all of the corruption of the world" and that 7bn people did not know that the world was at the "tipping point" of climate change and financial crash.

    "It’s because we’ve got to protect human rights, because the establishment is corrupt, they will not listen to Julian, they will not listen to me, but they will listen to the press. They’re the only people, because the people in Europe, our leaders [like] Trump and Boris, they don’t have core values at all," she added.

    According to her, Trump's values were "guns, gasoline and God" but that Trump's narrative was that "God is a warmaker, God stands for war, God stands for gasoline, so let's wreck the planet."

    When asked whether she thought that Assange would be released, she said that she did not believe so, but it would be "amazing and a triumph of democracy".

    "He's the only one telling the truth. He’s the only one shining a light on the corruption of the world. He’s the only truth-teller and the only true democrat," she concluded.

    David from WISE Up Action said that his organisation had been campaigning for Julian Assange and whistleblower Chelsea Manning for the last decade.

    When asked what the hearings represented, he said: "It’s basically the people against the powerful, and our right to know. It’s the litmus test and a landmark case that will set the precedent for journalism worldwide."

    The United States was “reaching out to claim any journalist or publisher that is inconvenient to the American empire [and] to take them to the United States and send them to prison for the rest of their life,” he said.

    Assange’s “groundbreaking work” had exposed “all sorts of truths and and things that didn’t want to be known” by the US and UK as well as countries at war in Iraq and Afghanistan, he added.

    He’s paying a heavy price for that”, he said, adding that there had been a “decade-long campaign against him".

    “There’s been a smokescreen relegations against him in Sweden, but that smokescreen is cleared now and we can all see what’s going on. It’s vital to journalism and freedom of the press that Julian Assange doesn’t go to the United States,” he concluded.

    The comments come over a year after the whistleblower was forcefully arrested from the Ecuadorian embassy in Knightsbridge, London, where he awaited political asylum amid fears of being extradited to the United States.

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Number 10 Refuses to Accept Petition About Julian Assange's Case From Reporters Without Borders
    Mr Assange remains jailed at Belmarsh prison despite serving a 52-week sentence for breaching bail conditions while on asylum at the embassy. The WikiLeaks founder and award-winning journalist could face up to 175 years in prison on 18 charges linked to the 1917 Espionage Act if extradited to the US.

    Hearings are set to last roughly four weeks at the Old Bailey, where Judge Vanessa Baraitser will preside over the ruling.

    Related:

    Julian Assange's Partner Launches Fundraiser to Help With Mounting Legal Costs
    Husband of Assange's Judge Linked to UK Lobby Group Critical of WikiLeaks Founder, Reports Say
    Assange Will Face a 'Show Trial' if He's Extradited to US, WikiLeaks Founder's Partner Claims
    Number 10 Refuses to Accept Petition About Julian Assange's Case From Reporters Without Borders
    Tags:
    whistleblowing, whistleblower, war crimes, extradition proceedings, extradition request, Wikileaks, hearings, Old Bailey, Julian Assange arrest, Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse