Register
10:14 GMT07 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brexit

    Britain's Dominic Raab Warns UK Will Not Give in on Brexit State Aid, Other Sticking Points

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107708/40/1077084046_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_78402cf62b2bd25f80c12644d6bb863b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009071080387682-britains-dominic-raab-warns-uk-will-not-give-in-on-brexit-state-aid-other-sticking-points/

    The UK foreign chief charged that no compromise was possible on such a "straightforward point of principle" as the amount of state subsidies and business competition, as Britain is working its way through the post-Brexit transition period.

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has suggested a divisive "economic debate" is now under way in the British government about the extent of state intervention, arguing it is crucial Britain retain full control of the amount of state subsidies and competition it needs.

    There were "really only two bones of contention left", he said, adding though that no compromise was possible on a "straightforward point of principle", meaning that an internal row over the extent of subsidies needed for Boris Johnson's economic initiatives is further contributing to the UK's firm stance on not giving in to the EU in Brexit talks.

    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    In particular, as Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's right-hand man, is keen to encourage the growth and expansion of high-tech companies, Raab said that the government's plans to boost the North and the Midlands while recovering from the pandemic could require "more significant intervention in some areas" than the Tories had previously eyed.

    "There is that debate, an economic debate. As Conservatives we've got a proud record of being pro-competition, pro-consumer. But we've also got our levelling-up agenda and in the context of COVID we see that you have to have more significant interventions in some areas. So it allows us the latitude to tailor British policy to . . . the national interest rather than the rules dictated or the control exercised by the EU", Raab explained why the UK had grown especially insistent on having it its own way.

    Raab believes that the EU should in not be worried about the government lobbying the projects it is primarily interested in. In comments to Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday he said that the only question is why a double standard is being applied to his country, which formally exited the EU on 31 January – "that's a point of principle", as Raab put it.

    He insisted that a deal was "there for the taking" and that Britain wanted an agreement to avoid the "damaging impacts" of tariffs and other barriers.

    'Point of Principle'

    Raab described this week's eighth round of talks as a "wake up call" for the EU, insisting that all the UK is asking for is, as reiterated multiple times by Downing Street, is to be approached "like any other country in free trade negotiations".

    "No other country would accept being bound or controlled by the EU's rules . . . that's a straightforward point of principle", he stressed.

    Referring to the downsides of a no-deal agreement for both parties he told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One:
    "We'd much rather have a deal and that's why we're continuing these negotiations with the EU. All of those damaging impacts will be the same on the other side, if not greater".

    However, an EU diplomatic source cited by The Times hit back, dismissing the rhetoric as "predictable":

    " . . . if the talks fail then they fail. Both sides will have to live with that. The consequences will be much worse for the UK than the EU, which has its single market", the source warned.

    In an interview with the Mail on Sunday over the weekend, David Frost insisted that Britain would "not blink this time", in a jab aimed at former Prime Minister Theresa May's team, arguing the UK would rather leave with no deal than end up as a EU "client state".

    "We came in after a government and negotiating team that had blinked and had its bluff called at critical moments and the EU had learned not to take our word seriously", Frost started off, adding that what Britain has of late been doing is "to get them to realise that we mean what we say and they should take our position seriously".

    Calls for 'More Realism' From EU

    The bullish Brexit rhetoric is part of an attempt by Johnson's government to "re-grip the agenda" after a tumultuous summer, marked by COVID and post-lockdown chaos as well as A-level exam crisis. The UK prime minister is notably going to give the European Union 38 days to strike a free-trade deal with Britain, according to a transcript released by his office.

    This week will see the final phase of the negotiations, with Lord Frost's team calling for "more realism" from the EU to break the deadlock and meet the transition period deadline for a comprehensive bilateral deal.

    The two biggest sticking points remain fishing rights and state aid rules. Michel Barnier said that while the UK can retain control over the waters washing its coasts, "the fish which are inside those waters" are "another story", whereas the UK insists local trawlers should be granted full priority.

    Separately, Brussels is seeking a "level playing field" on state aid rules that would virtually tie Britain to EU regulations on workers’ rights and state aid to business after the transition period expires – something the UK has declined to agree to.

    Related:

    Britain Won't Become EU 'Client State', UK Chief Brexit Negotiator Warns Ahead of Fresh Talks
    French Foreign Minister Warns Of 'Urgent' Need To Break Post-Brexit Trade Talks Stalemate
    Theresa May Aide Says Brexit Talks Chief Frost Has 'Brass Neck' to Say Former PM 'Blinked'
    Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
    Tags:
    trade, EU, Michel Barnier, UK, Brexit, David Frost
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse