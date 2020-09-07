Police Release Footage of Supposed Birmingham Stabber, Suspect Still on the Loose

West Midlands Police have released the first CCTV footage of the suspect in a series of stabbings that took place in the UK city of Birmingham in the early hours of Sunday. The man is still on the loose.
The stabbings occurred over a two-hour period at four different locations in central Birmingham.
West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Steve Graham rejected the idea that the stabbings were terror-related or motivated by hate. "At this stage, we believe that the attacks were random and we have no indication of a motive", he said.
At the same time, police say that these were a "linked series", but the victims are not linked to each other.
