UK Police Report Multiple Stabbings in Downtown Birmingham

The police said that for the time being it is not appropriate to speculate on the causes of the major incident.

Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city centre after West Midlands police officers were called over reports of multiple stabbings there at 12:30am on Sunday.

"We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service," their statement reads.

#UPDATE | We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre.



We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 6, 2020

The force noted that work is underway to establish what has happened, and could take some time before the officers are in a position to confirm anything.

The police said they are aware of a number of injured people, "but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious." They went on to add that emergency services are working at the scene to make sure that all the injured receive appropriate medical assistance.

"At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident," police added.

Officers set up a cordon at the junction of Hurst Street, a well-known nightlife area in the downtown area, and Bromsgrove Street.

Police urged people to remain calm and stay away from the area as cordons are still in place.