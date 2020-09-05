Register
19:35 GMT05 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hundreds turn out for anti-lockdown protest in Edinburgh

    'Awful Lot of Fear-Mongering': Scotland Joins Anti-Lockdown Movement Sweeping Europe - Photos

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 200
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080374346_0:134:2048:1286_1200x675_80_0_0_8952eaddb05cd447a7cca578318cdd0f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009051080376892-awful-lot-of-fear-mongering-scotland-joins-anti-lockdown-movement-sweeping-europe---photos/

    Anti-mask and anti-lockdown sentiment is growing throughout Europe, leading to mass demonstrations against what they consider to be an encroaching government tyranny.

    Hundreds flocked to Edinburgh's Parliament Square on Saturday in a massive demonstration against mandatory mask-wearing and further lockdown measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Walking into parliament square, for a brief moment, one might assume the flock of South African demonstrators against the treatment of farmers in their home country was the protest of the day.

    However, just behind, in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat, a sea of mask-less people can be seen who had come out to oppose what they consider to be the “state tyranny” of mandated measures to aid in the slowing the spread of COVID 19.

    Scottish Libertarians demonstrate against lockdown in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Scottish Libertarians demonstrate against lockdown in Edinburgh

    Jonathan, 26, from the Scottish Libertarian Party, said that the reason he and his mother joined in the demonstration was due to a “realisation that their basic freedom and liberties were being taken away”.

    “The way businesses are being destroyed.. and the economy decimated, you have more to worry about people falling into poverty as a result of the economy going pear-shaped, therefore meaning lower immune systems than ever”, he said.

    He described the efforts by the government to introduce public vaccines as “absolutely shameful”.

    Anti-vaccine demonstrators in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Anti-vaccine demonstrators in Edinburgh

    His mother said she blames vaccinations for Jonathan's high-functioning autism - a myth which has long been rejected as pseudo-science.

    An organiser, who did not give his name, said that he came out to give an “objection” to the government's use of a “sledgehammer to crack a nut”.

    “The laws are being implemented which are restrictive of people’s freedoms. There’s an awful lot of fear-mongering by the media and that’s why you’ve got all these sheep going around with masks on all the time when it’s completely unnecessary”.
    Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh

    When asked about what he believes the unnecessary consequences of the lockdown were, he highlighted the ending of essential surgeries and other health services due to focusing on lockdown.

    “People aren’t getting treatment for cancer. As much as 50,000 people have died as a result”, he said.
    Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh

    In response to being asked about ‘Operation Cygnus’, an exercise by the UK government of a pandemic response which observed that the National Health Service was incapable of coping with a similar national crisis on top of decades of public sector underfunding and privatisation, the organiser said: “that doesn’t justify the draconian measures”.

    Hundreds turn out for anti-lockdown protest in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Hundreds turn out for anti-lockdown protest in Edinburgh

    Not everyone was happy about the demonstration, however. A South African woman who has lived in Edinburgh for 13 years was eager to express her frustration with the protestors.

    “I’ve had friends who have been completely brainwashed by certain media channels”, she said.
    “There are plenty of examples in history, namely polio, where vaccines should have been applied and weren’t”.

    She continued by saying she was upset by the protestors who are “spreading the virus and they have no respect for what is a global pandemic”.

    Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh

    A series of speakers, lauding their expert titles in medicine and science, stood up to address the crowd.

    Scottish Dr Malcolm Kendrick highlighted how the encroaching economic crash as a result of lockdown will kill more people than the virus.

    Dr Malcolm Kendrick addresses anti-mask demonstration in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Dr Malcolm Kendrick addresses anti-mask demonstration in Edinburgh

    Professor Dolores Cahill hit out against both the lockdown and mandatory vaccination and the alleged dangers of heavy metals present in vaccines.

    She expressed her support for the “free market” and said that the coronavirus pandemic was being used as an excuse to introduce an anti-democratic system that stymies freedom of speech.

    ​Professor Cahill also pledged to help build links with other European anti-lockdown movements to oppose restrictions introduced amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Cahill, who chairs the Irish Freedom Party which has links to the European alt-right movement, was asked to resign from the European Union’s scientific committee earlier this year over claims that those afflicted with COVID-19 become “immune for life” after 10 days.

    She repeatedly championed Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug notably promoted by US President Donald Trump, as a treatment for the disease.

    Hundreds turn out for anti-lockdown protest in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Hundreds turn out for anti-lockdown protest in Edinburgh

    A Growing Movement

    The demonstration in Edinburgh follows a similar ‘Unite for Freedom’ protest in London which saw an array of organisations express their opposition to lockdown restrictions.

    Similar displays have been seen across Europe, particularly in Germany, which saw tens of thousands turn out to a rally against the suggestion of a second lockdown and the country's social distancing measures.

    What one notices when in attendance at an anti-lockdown ally is the impressive patchwork of all manner of ‘anti-establishment’ sigils from QAnon shirts, to Gadsden Flags, and anti-5G network posters.

    Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh

    Yet there is a common denominator in each speaker’s address. As much as they may rally against the ‘new normal’, what was until now considered normal has blatantly failed, according to their own statements.

    Whether it’s skepticism of lockdown restrictions or opposition to the existence of the state in general, today's rally provided a medium for that unifying rage to materialise in a way that was instinctually against a system which so far has only worked in the interests of those who hold economic power and their political representatives.

    Every crisis, real or imagined - and the coming economic collapse is very real, the protestors have that right - is going to be shaped and determined by a particular economic class for its own interests. In an effort to castrate itself at the shrine of electability, that material narrative is no longer coming from the traditional opposition and Labour movement.

    It’s going to have to come from somewhere.

    Related:

    Russia's Defence Minister Has Been Inoculated With Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine
    COVID-19 Live Updates: UK Records 1,813 Daily Coronavirus Cases
    Hundreds of People Brace for Protests Against COVID-19 Lockdown, Mask-Wearing in Edinburgh
    Tags:
    Scotland, Edinburgh, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse