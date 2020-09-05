Extinction Rebellion Protesters Block Newspaper Printing Sites in UK - Photos, Video

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked roads leading to printworks used by News Corp UK, publisher of The Times and The Sun, and by other newspapers, including The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail.
Dozens of protesters formed blockades cutting off the printing sites in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and Knowsley, Merseyside to stop the distribution of the press, as well as a site in Holytown near Motherwell to disrupt the distribution of The Scottish Sun.
We're here all night, folks! We're going to to filter out the lies and take the power back for a night.— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) September 5, 2020
FREE THE TRUTH#ExtinctionRebellion #freethetruth #ClimateEmergency #WeWantToLive pic.twitter.com/mUhFvp0tc5
Some of the protesters locked themselves to vehicles, claiming they were "using disruption to expose the failure of these corporations to accurately report on the climate and ecological emergency".
1st heroic #ExtinctionRebellion rebels cut from lockons at Murdoch printworks blockade. 6 hours now & still blocked. 46 more to go + amazing triple storey tripods!! Murdoch + media billionaires must Tell the Truth on climate & ecology crises.@XRebellionUK @theJeremyVine pic.twitter.com/doLxK4S3xI— Donnachadh McCarthy (@DonnachadhMc) September 5, 2020
"Once again, Extinction Rebellion's actions in breaking the law and causing such disruption will alienate more people who otherwise might be sympathetic to their views on climate change", chairman of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood said.
Extinction Rebellion blockade newspaper printing works in England and Scotland - Sky News https://t.co/VGnG8c3JWA MediaUK News pic.twitter.com/xCAIOXGXXR— Henry Millton (@media_en) September 5, 2020
The group is demanding that Parliament adopt what activists are calling the "climate and ecological emergency bill" which will bind the government to its Paris Agreement commitments on climate change.
