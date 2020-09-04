Register
19:12 GMT04 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Farage On Fisheries: No-Deal Brexit Only Option If EU Rejects BoJo’s ‘Generous’ Offer

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    UK
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/40/1078484082_0:162:3353:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_2f269d2a7611562f1aedbcc83e26f8b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009041080368366-farage-on-fisheries-no-deal-brexit-only-option-if-eu-rejects-bojos-generous-offer/

    A UK government source told Reuters that a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union was less than likely as talks again stalled over the issues of fisheries and anti-state aid rules. Another said Brussels must accept the 2016 referendum vote to leave the continental bloc.

    Brussels should take the UK's "very generous offer" on fisheries as part of a post-split trade deal, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said.

    Farage said the European Union (EU) should accept British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal on Thursday that the quota for UK boats in territorial waters be doubled to half the catch, but allowing continued access to trawlers from the continent.

    "For 40 years the EU fleet has been able to take advantage of us," Farage tweeted on Friday. "If Barnier rejects this then No Deal will be the only acceptable outcome."

    ​But EU trade negotiators, led by France's Michel Barnier, immediately rejected Johnson's proposal claiming that it would mean one in three fishing crews would be unable to make a living.

    Under the EU's Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) European fishing boats, including giant "super-trawlers", take three-quarters of the fish catch in UK waters. In the Celtic Sea between south-west England and southern Ireland, British fishermen only take a tenth of the haddock quota, compared to two-thirds for French boats.

    But when the post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31 this year, the UK will take back control of its coastal waters and maritime Exclusive economic zone, a crescent-shaped expanse of sea some 1,000 miles long. 

    Brexit
    © CC0
    Brexit: ‘Short Term Disruption for Overall Long-Term Benefit is Definitely Worth It’, Says Analyst
    Farage's tweet included a link to a Times story on Friday quoting an unnamed Downing Street official who said there was only a 30 to 40 per cent chance of clinching a trade deal with the EU by the cut-off point at the end of October.

    Later on Friday, Reuters reported a British source close to the talks who blamed the EU's insistence on the UK staying in the the CFP and continuing to follow EU rules against state aid to industry, and said Brussels still has not accepted the outcome of the 2016 referendum on leaving the bloc.

    "We have been clear from the start that we are seeking a relationship that respects our sovereignty and which has a free trade agreement at its core, similar to the one the EU has with Canada," the source pointed out.

    "We have also consistently tried to move discussions forwards but have been prevented from doing so by an EU which insists that everything must go at the pace of the most difficult issue."

    "Their ask that we accept continuity with EU state aid and fisheries policy is simply not compatible with our status as a fully independent country," the source stressed. "The EU need to realise that what they’re asking for is at odds with what the British people voted for, twice, and not something we could accept."
    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures as he delivers a speech to supporters, during an event at the Washington Central Hotel, in Workington, England, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson
    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures as he delivers a speech to supporters, during an event at the Washington Central Hotel, in Workington, England, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

    Johnson said the EU should be sensible and give the UK the Canada-style free trade deal it seeks, but added" "We're ready for any eventuality" if talks break down.

    "We will get through this," the PM said. "It's absolutely vital that our partners understand that the UK is going to do what we need to do, if we have to have an ... Australia-style solution then that is what we will achieve and we will prosper mightily one way or the other."

    Australia and the EU have been negotiating a free trade agreement since 2018, but trade is currently governed by World Trade Organisation rules under 2008 EU-Australia Partnership Framework on trade and political issues.

    "Sooner or later, the UK should clarify what they want," European Council President Charles Michel told reporters on Friday. "It's not possible to leave the European club and at the same time keep all the benefits."

    "We have no certainty that we'll reach a deal. I hope it will be possible - but not at all cost," he added.

    On Tuesday Barnier once again blamed the UK for the failure to make progress in the talks. "The Commission now worries the next negotiating round will end up with nothing," he said. "If the UK doesn’t move a bit on the state aid thing, we have a problem."

    Related:

    New Guyanese Government Hints at Shifting Oil Industry Focus From US to Post-Brexit Britain
    France Slams 'Intransigent' Boris Johnson for Post-Brexit Trade Talks Stalemate as ‘No-Deal’ Looms
    Britain Offers EU to 'Agree Simple Parts of Brexit Deal First'
    Tags:
    European Union (EU), fisheries, Michel Barnier, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Brexit, Brexit Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse