Register
15:33 GMT04 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Signs advise people to social distance on a bus stop along a high street, in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    UK High Street Facing 'Biggest Shake-Up in Centuries', Says Retail Expert

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/07/1079610761_0:40:3225:1854_1200x675_80_0_0_f48392ac7391688aa1a18dd48206c02a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009041080338536-uk-high-street-facing-biggest-shake-up-in-centuries-says-retail-expert/

    Westminster has introduced a series of policies in order to reenergise economic activity as the United Kingdom's high street is facing widespread job losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    The United Kingdom's staple High Street is undergoing its biggest upheaval in over a century, a director for market research organisation Springboard revealed on Thursday.

    Diane Wehrle, who is a leading expert in the retail market, explained that the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating an already ongoing process of digitisation.

    "This is all about an acceleration of the change in the way we shop, which is becoming increasingly digitised and coronavirus is really just highlighting that", she said.

    However, while demand is down as the UK maintains a social distancing regime, Diane explained that the majority of transactions are still in-store while online shopping still accounts for around a quarter of retail, meaning the threat of a complete online take-over is not yet likely.

    She explained that despite a lot of the UK's "best names" closing their doors, the majority are still going to stores, and "there are a plethora of stores out there".

    Since March, the British High Street has seen some of its staple brands announce their closure including Debenhams and Byron Burger and many others have fallen into administration.

    Byron Burger shop in London.
    © Flickr / Gareth Milner
    Byron Burger shop in London.
    "WHSmiths really good example. When smiths grew their network online didn't exist and supermarkets didn't sell what they sell so it changed the retail landscape", Diane said.

    She continued, saying that retail has to be "competitive, you have to be innovative and that's something Smiths hasn't really been managing to do".

    "While we aren't going to get monopolisation of online, we are going through the biggest change in retail we've had probably in centuries around who is out there on the High Street", she said.

    When asked about the unprecedented speed of job losses, however - WHSmith announcing a 1500 headcount reduction in March Alone - she said that stores will likely shift towards a low-staff business style. 

    "If you've got fewer customers in locations you don't need as many staff so inevitably they will reduce that first".
    "You don't need as many staff to keep the shelves full, you don't need as many staff to man the tills as some of them are customer operated, all of those mean that you can reduce your staff much more easily than you would have done 30 years ago", she added.

    Diane predicted that due to the temporary and "fluid" nature of the retail market, businesses cutting their workforce today could be rehiring them in six months.

    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months

    On tourism, she said that "for a short while, we are going to see more stores vacant than we ever did" but some will do better than others.

    "In the short term, we are likely to see a contraction but a lot of these retailers we see out there are fading anyway. If you look around they're not very imaginative or innovative", she said.

    She said the retail market will likely concentrate in larger cities as more independent stores stimulate the domestic tourism industry

    "You go to areas around the UK as a tourist, you go to different towns and cities and you see independent stores - a baker, or a gift shop and we think they're amazing. That's what gives the excitement to our High Street", she explained.
    "So yes there is going to be short-term pain but ultimately what we are looking at is a long-term gain".

    She also cautioned that eventually the government's furlough scheme, which has been subsidising employment as businesses close their doors through the pandemic, "is costing nearly as much as the National Health Service and can't go on for much longer".

    Government Support Ending Too Soon?

    This comes as Springboard research on Tuesday revealed that shopping in the UK rose 6% in the week of 20 August when compared with the preceding week.

    The organisation said the three destination types benefited from a rise in consumption, namely shopping centres, which experienced a 9.1% spike, high streets up 4.8%, and retail park footfall increasing 5%.

    The jump led to an annual reduction to 26.1% - an improvement on the drop seen year-on-year of 30.7% the week prior.

    This follows the end of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme, which Springboard's director explained has highlighted marketing potential for "getting their prices right".

    Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet Boris Johnson
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Rishi Sunak

    The scheme, that saw diners receive 50% off, up to £10, ended on Monday. 84,000 outlets signed up, and claims for 64 million meals were made, according to Treasury statistics. However, some business are voluntarily keeping the deal beyond its state-directed headline.

    Businesses saw record-breaking commercial activity with OpenTable data showing that eat-in dining increased by 106% last Tuesday compared with the same day the previous year.

    ​The government has also begun to wind down the furlough scheme, which since March has seen those unable to work from home paid 80% of their pay, up to a maximum of £2,500 monthly.

    Around 10 million people have had their wages subsidised throughout the crisis in an effort to dissuade businesses from sending people into workplaces. 

    The decision to end the job retention scheme in October has been criticised amid fears that it could exacerbate the encroaching unemployment crisis. Labour Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds described the move as “very, very short-sighted” and called for a “more flexible system of wage support”.

    ​Dodds also warned that millions of people being taken off of furlough could exacerbate the contrast between the pandemic response by Westminister and that of the Scottish government, resulting in a further rise of independence sentiment.

    The Bank of England, however, has said that workers should be helped to ''move forward'' and not kept in unproductive jobs. Andrew Bailey, who serves as Governor of the national bank said that that coronavirus would inevitably see some jobs became redundant.

    Mr Bailey said that new data indicates that the recovery programs have been successful due to increased consumption, as spending on food and energy bills remain above pre-COVID levels.

    "We have had a strong recovery in the last few months. The pace puts the economy ahead of where we thought it would be in May", he said.

    An Unprecedented Crisis

    Between April and June, the United Kingdom plunged into its deepest recession on record as the economy contracted by more than a fifth in the first half of 2020. The economy shrank by 20.4% in the second quarter, leaving the worst hit among the world's major economies, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

    ​The UK's specific reliance on the sectors worst affected - shopping, services, and hospitality - has seen the emergence of visible scars across the High Street of the nation's staple businesses closing across the whole country.

    Tags:
    shopping, United Kingdom, Recession, economy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse