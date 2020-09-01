Register
11:37 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Castle Rock school on the pupil's first day back to school, in Coalville, Britain 26 August 2020.

    Boris Johnson Reportedly to Offer UK Roadmap to ‘Normality’ as Schools Reopen Post-COVID-19 Lockdown

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (487)
    3010
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1a/1080285003_0:147:3072:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_ab11d0d73a6daf7a31978827143db746.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009011080334108-boris-johnson-to-offer-uk-roadmap-to-normality-as-schools-reopen-after-covid-19-lockdown/

    As millions of pupils in England and Wales return to the classroom this week, education secretary Gavin Williamson has insisted in an open letter that schools are safe, warning that parents who hesitate to send their children back to classes risk putting a "huge dent in their future life chances".

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is laying out the details of his roadmap to “normality” amid the coronavirus pandemic before Cabinet members today, reports the Daily Mail.

    According to a cited government source, Johnson will elaborate his “priorities for the autumn” during a meeting with ministers, as children start to return to the classroom for the new school year.

    “He wants to gradually get back to more normality, and the return of schools plays a big part in that,” the source reportedly said.

    The reopening of schools in the country is being touted as leading the way in the “process of national recovery”.

    “As children go back, more parents will be freed up to return to work. At the same time, [Mr Johnson] wants to get further down the track to recovery on COVID – getting the test-and-trace regime improved and getting the local lockdown process beefed up, so that we never have to have a return to national lockdown. And you will see a doubling down on the agenda from the election – levelling up opportunity across the country,” the government source added.

    Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith also suggested that the reopening of schools would incentivise parents to begin returning to their offices. He summoned employers to “show some backbone” and “start getting their people back to work”, adding:

    “If we don’t get this right, the economy will suffer, people will lose their jobs and more people will die.”

    Another Conservative MP, Steve Baker, also held out the hope that as schools reopen, “parents will start to return to the office”.

    “With that, our town centres can be rescued from ruin. The future is bleak indeed if parents stay at home,” Baker was cited as saying.

    Trailblazing National Recovery

    Millions of children return to classrooms this week for the first time in almost six months, as some 40 percent of schools in England, closed on 20 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to open today.
    The remainder are set to reopen later in the week.

    General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders Geoff Barton applauded the reopening schools as “a vital step in the process of national recovery”, and praised staff for all the “meticulous planning” ahead of the reopening.

    ​This comes as ministers have been fearing that many parents will hesitate to send their children back to school.

    Education Secretary Gavin Williamson appealed to sceptics on Monday, emphasising that returning children to classrooms is vital “not only for their education but for their development and well-being too”.

    "If a child is not in school, they stand to lose far more than just a few months of learning. It could well put a huge dent in their future life chances," Williamson said in an open letter to parents.

    As a last resort, it has been suggested that parents be fined for keeping their children away from school without sufficient reason. Fines could range from £60 to£120.

    However, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), has spoken out against this, suggesting that “a fine is unlikely to make you feel any safer”.

    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson arrives at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), ahead of a cabinet meeting to be held at the FCO, for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in London, Britain July 21, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Stefan Rousseau/Pool
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson arrives at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), ahead of a cabinet meeting to be held at the FCO, for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in London, Britain July 21, 2020.

    As schools reopen, a report by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) suggested that pupils may have fallen by as much as three months behind due to the coronavirus lockdowns, with boys faring worse than girls, writes the Independent.

    A survey of nearly 3,000 school leaders and teachers showed that 98 percent felt students were not progressing with their learning as would normally be expected at the end of the 2019/20 school year.

    Almost a quarter of teachers from more than 2,200 primary and secondary schools also believed boys had fallen further behind than girls.

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (487)

    Related:

    Outcries Emerge in UK Over Rumors of Government Tax Hike to Deal With COVID-19 Crisis
    More Than 10,000 Protest in London's Trafalgar Square Against Restrictive Covid-19 Measures
    50% Chance UK GCSE and A-level Exams Could be Scrapped Again, Tory MP Says
    Most Mask Wearers in UK Fail to Follow Proper Procedures, Poll Shows
    Tags:
    Iain Duncan Smith, lockdown, schools, Gavin Williamson, coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse