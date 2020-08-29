British Politicians Are Twisting Facts To Undermine Ties With Beijing, Chinese Embassy in UK

Relations between the two countries soured in the past months as the two had disagreements over a number of issues, including the situation in Hong Kong, allegations against Chinese-owned TikTok and development of UK's 5G system by Huawei.

British politicians are twisting facts to undermine ties with Beijing, the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom said in a statement in response to allegations that the country is pursuing aggressive diplomatic policy.

"Some politicians and institutions deliberately twist and smear the normal exchange and cooperation between the two countries or even clamor for the so-called 'new cold war' against China", the embassy’s spokesman said in a statement posted on the embassy’s official website.

The spokesman’s statement came in response to an article in the Times newspaper, which said that Beijing increased its diplomatic presence in the United Kingdom in order to boost China’s political influence. The spokesman noted that the number of diplomatic staff grew as relations between the two countries improved and their cooperation in various sectors increased.

"In these 10 years, trade between the two countries doubled; Chinese investment in the UK increased 20 times; Chinese students in the UK increased from 100,000 to 220,000; The UK became the largest recipient of Chinese students in Europe. The two countries also kept close communication regarding regional and international hot spots. This [the growth of staff] is the reflection of the booming relationship. It is reasonable and there is nothing wrong about it", the embassy’s spokesman wrote.

Responding to an allegation that Chinese diplomas display the so-called "wolf warrior" diplomacy during the coronavirus pandemic (aggressive approach in international relations), the spokesman said that the country’s diplomats have a duty to tell "the real story, uphold justice, and refute the lies".

"This righteous action of defending the honour and dignity of China and safeguarding the hard-won China-UK relationship brooks no slander", the spokesman said.

Relations between Britain and China soured in the past months after London made a U-turn and blocked Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from development of UK’s 5G network, a decision that many experts said came following pressure from the Trump administration. London and Beijing also recently had disagreements over Hong Kong and British officials made allegations against Chinese-owned app TikTok.