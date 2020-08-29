Demonstrators Rally in London to Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown Measures - Video

Sputnik presents a live broadcast from the British capital where demonstrators are rallying on Saturday against COVID-19 lockdown measures.
The so-called "Unite for Freedom" protest aims to push for easing the lockdown measures related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks, mobility restrictions, and obligatory vaccines.
Since the start of the outbreak, the UK has confirmed 331,644 COVID-19 cases. The latest government figures also show that the UK's death toll now stands at 41,486.
The new restrictions, imposed by the British authorities earlier in August, include a ban on separate households meeting one another in a domestic setting. Similar measures have been imposed in 18 areas of Greater Manchester, Leicester, and West and East Yorkshire, as well as in the Scottish town of Aberdeen.
