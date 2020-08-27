Flash Flooding Hits Plymouth After Torrential Downpour Turns Streets Into Rivers – Video

Flash floods have hit the British city of Plymouth after torrential rain amid warnings from the UK Met Office.
Streets in the centre of the "Ocean City" in south-west Devon were turned into rivers by Thursday's downpour.
Local paper the Plymouth Herald quoted one resident who posted "Serious flooding in the city. Manhole covers are literally being pushed up from the amount of water. It's very dangerous. I've contacted the police who are sending officers."
"Roads have become rivers," said another.
BBC Video footage showed household refuse bins and other objects floating in the city's Alexandra Road, along with similar flooding in the nearby seaside village of Looe in neighbouring Cornwall.
One Plymouth resident joked: "Only kayakers are allowed out in Plymouth today!" with here video of streets inches deep in water
The city council issued warnings to residents:
Others posted their videos and photos on Twitter:
Plymouth is this year celebrating the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower from the city to found the first permanent European colony in North America.
