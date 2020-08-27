Register
09:46 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

    'Supreme Trolling' Seen in Pick of Books Placed in Background During Boris Johnson's Speech

    Toby Melville
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/84/1079748421_0:0:2187:1232_1200x675_80_0_0_790e6428bca52306ae8e5e10da709a21.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008271080290326-supreme-trolling-seen-in-pick-of-books-placed-in-background-during-boris-johnsons-speech/

    A set of politically charged books was immediately spotted just behind the UK prime minister’s back as he spoke in a rambling manner about the importance of sending schoolchildren back to their classrooms after a lengthy coronavirus lockdown, and the frustrating public exams fiasco.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a roomful of Leicestershire school pupils it is politically acceptable to sing Rule Britannia and ruled that Harry Potter is not sexist, but it was the choice of books behind the top speaker that caught the eye of super-attentive internet wags.

    Many of them appeared to feature rather pointed titles, with the moment, netizens assumed, being used by an inventive librarian to troll the prime minister.

    An A level student holds a placard during a protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    An A level student holds a placard during a protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

    Lining the bookshelf were Ronald Dahl's The Twits, Philip Pullman's The Subtle Knife, and Betrayed by PC Cast and Kristin Cast, just to name a few.

    Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 - a dystopian novel about a would-be American society where books are altogether banned - stood out behind the PM's shoulder, as he spoke at length about the importance of schoolchildren's return to classrooms in September.

    Rachel Caine's vampire novel Glass Houses was placed second from the right, with some suggesting it could be a reference to the proverb “those who live in glass houses should not throw stones” - a comment on the PM's criticism of Ofqual's recent move.

    And Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist - famous for its line “Please, sir, I want some more" was placed to the left of Johnson, as if to remind people of the government’s U-turn on free school meals earlier this year. 

    Along the bookshelf, there could also be seen Julie Bertagna's Exodus, which tells the story about dispossessed migrants who escape their island due to global warming-induced rising sea levels. No less in view was “Guards! Guards!” by Terry Pratchett, a novel about a secret brotherhood’s plot to overthrow a corrupt patrician and install a puppet king instead.

    “It has been noted that the Subtle Knife, Glass Houses, The Toll (about a monstrous dictator), and Guards Guards (about a shady villain installing a puppet king) are all there too. It looks like it's been carefully curated!", one posted. 

    "Boris Johnson gave a speech in a school and by an incredible coincidence.... the books spelled out a message", another commented.

    A third pointed to "some top trolling by the school librarian", while one account posted a tip: "Never mess with a librarian".

    “Whichever librarian managed to get not just the 'The Twits' but also 'Betrayed', 'Resistance', and 'Fahrenheit 451' in the shot behind Johnson has my admiration", one social media user said.

    "If the librarian had also managed to find space for The Plague, and Paradise Lost, it would have been a full house", another quipped, with many more praising the purported librarian's job:

    Johnson suggested the children would remember their school years forwever – "they really really will", he stressed, continuing to ramble about school memories:

    "And when you have been struggling with something in the classroom or whatever, some concept that you cannot get, like the supine stem of confetti or nuclear fusion or is Harry Potter sexist? Answer: no, by the way. Is it politically acceptable to sing Rule Britannia? Yes ..."

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets veterans following the VJ Day National Remembrance event, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain August 15, 2020.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Boris Johnson Spotted with Celebrity Personal Trainer in Post-Covid Recovery Run

    He went on to thank the pupils for their efforts to curb the spread of the highly infectious disease, which had earlier sent the country and the world into an almost three-month lockdown. "No previous generation of pupils has ever done anything like this", Johnson pointed out.

    Now, he said "the risk to health is not from COVID proper", as "statistically speaking, your chances of suffering from that disease are very, very low", the PM remarked, depicting being out of school as “the greatest risk you face.”

    The PM also expectedly touched upon the recent exam debacle stressing:

    "I'm afraid your grades were almost derailed by a mutant algorithm. I know how stressful that must have been for pupils up and down the country. I'm very, very glad that it has finally been sorted out". However, critics immediately weighed in on the subject, expressing their fury over the prime minister allegedly trying to underestimate the ado around the A-level and GCSE results.

    "It is brazen of the prime minister to idly shrug away a disaster that his own Ggvernment created. Parents, students, teachers, and heads will be horrified to see the leader of this country treat his own exams fiasco like some minor passing fad", shared Kevin Courtney, as cited by the Daily Mail. He believes the "emotional rollercoaster of this year's results season" will not be easily discharged and will obviously put a dent in Whitehall's reputation.

    Public Exams Dead End

    The UK government and, specifically, the education secretary, have of late been under scrutiny for their response to the grading scandal, with many disappointed students, parents, and teachers calling for the resignation of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson after a U-turn on the use of an algorithm behind A-level exams had disproportionately downgraded students at "disadvantaged" schools.

    A-level student holds a placard during a protest about the exam results at the constituency offices of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in South Staffordshire, Britain, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
    © REUTERS / JASON CAIRNDUFF
    A-level student holds a placard during a protest about the exam results at the constituency offices of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in South Staffordshire, Britain, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

    Right after his about-face, announced on 17 August, Williamson responded to criticism over his perceived slow response, despite a similar situation having previously caused a backlash in Scotland, by claiming he had become aware of the problem just prior to the decision.

    The Times reported on 20 August, citing a senior source at the Department for Education, that Gavin Williamson and the UK grading watchdog Ofqual had been warned that the A-level and GCSE grading algorithms might backfire, resulting in lower grades for hundreds of thousands of students, who would subsequently lack an opportunity to enter the university they prefer.

    However, Williamson is said to have proceeded to endorse the algorithm, which downgraded the results of students, who had been previously assessed by their teachers due to their inability to sit their A-level or GCSE public exams because of the coronavirus quarantine.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Spotted with Celebrity Personal Trainer in Post-Covid Recovery Run
    Tory MPs Outraged Over Boris Johnson's 'Sh*tshow' Mandatory Masks for Students U-Turn
    Coronavirus: UK is Not Getting Leadership From PM Boris Johnson, Pundit Says
    Tags:
    Gavin Williamson, schools, COVID-19, coronavirus, books, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse