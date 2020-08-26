Woman Accuses Tory MP of Rape, Wants His Name Exposed in British Parliament, Media Says

While the alleged attacker has been released on bail while the cops conduct an investigation, the Conservative Party has reportedly refused to suspend him.

A lady who accused a British Conservative Party MP of raping her is now seeking to have him named in the Parliament once it returns from its summer recess, by having a peer or another MP invoke parliamentary privilege in order to do so, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, the alleged attacker, who is in his 50s, was arrested earlier this month when "allegations of rape and sexual assault in four separate incidents" were brought to the attention of the police, with his accuser, a former Commons researcher in her 20s, claiming that she "required hospital treatment after one alleged assault".

The alleged culprit, however, was released on bail while police investigate said allegations, and the Conservative Party has refused to suspend him, with the man's identity yet to be made public.

A friend of the accuser has explained that the latter "is only going down this route because of the lack of action by the Conservative Party".

"He should not under any circumstances be allowed to meet constituents and in any other workplace he would be suspended. He’s been arrested for a serious violent offence", she said. "It’s important he’s named so every constituent can take relevant precautions, it’s a public safety issue. Currently he’s allowed to visit schools in his constituency, go to youth clubs, meet vulnerable adults, and assist women with rape cases and domestic abuse referrals".

As the newspaper points out, MPs and peers “have used parliamentary privilege to identify high-profile individuals facing allegations of misconduct”.

The MPs "allies", however, reportedly argue that identifying him would also "risk his accuser’s identity becoming known", though the lady herself said that "this is not true".

And according to the Daily Mirror, the MP denies the allegations brought against him.