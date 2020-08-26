Register
26 August 2020
    Dominic Cummings’ UK Lockdown Breach Scandal Blamed for ‘Declining Public Faith’ in Unity of Nation

    UK
    by
    The UK Prime Minister’s top aide Dominic Cummings found himself under fire for travelling across the country during the coronavirus lockdown with his son and his wife, with the latter displaying coronavirus symptoms. Amid the scandal, the advisor had faced calls to resign from across the political spectrum.

    Acting leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey has cited newly-published government data as showing that the Dominic Cummings scandal, when the political strategist was accused of breaching lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, had made the British public more divided, writes The Telegraph.

    According to the Liberal Democrats, outrage over Dominic Cummings’ alleged actions marked a turning point in the erosion of public belief that the UK might come out of the coronavirus-triggered health crisis more united.

    ‘Declining Public Faith’

    The Office for National Statistics (ONS) had surveyed 12,630 adults between 24 April and 28 June regarding the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their perceptions of unity and division.

    Data shows that the proportion of people believing that Britain would emerge from the pandemic “very or somewhat united” dropped from 49 per cent the week before the Cummings scandal erupted to 43 per cent a week after the reports hit the headlines.

    The numbers continued to plummet since, reaching 28 percent.

    The proportion of people saying the country will be “very or somewhat divided” spiked from 31 percent to 38 percent when the scandal broke, and currently stands at 55 per cent.

    Sir Ed Davey responded to the figures, saying:

    “At times like this, the Government should be fostering that sense of unity, but Boris Johnson has sadly undermined it with his alarming lack of leadership, confusing messages and poor judgement. It is clear that, when Boris Johnson chose to put saving Dominic Cummings above the national interest, he did enormous damage not only to public trust in the Government but also people’s hopes of a more united country.”

    Opposition leaders have seized upon the new data as evidence that there is a pronounced declining of public faith in the Government’s ability to tackle the pandemic.

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives for a cabinet meeting, the first since mid-March because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Downing Street in London, Britain, July 21, 2020

    Those in disagreement with this stance suggest there are other reasons for the declining faith.

    According to Professor Graham Towl, an expert in forensic psychology at Durham University cited by the outlet, the results of the survey may be accounted for in terms of “cognitive dissonance”.

    “…Earlier more optimistic beliefs have perhaps given way to the brutal realities of job losses, internationally high COVID-19-related death rates, and future uncertainty in terms of both health and the economy,” says the expert.

    Dawn Snape, assistant director at the Sustainability and Inequalities Division, ONS, is cited as saying that the data shows earlier in the national lockdown, people thought after the country emerged from the health crisis it would be a more united one.

    “Over subsequent weeks, this belief declined… Most people also expected that inequalities in society would remain,” said Snape.

    The Dominic Cummings Controversy

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings found himself in hot water in May, after reports claimed he had travelled 260 miles (418 km) from London to his parents' farm in Durham amid COVID-19 lockdown protocols , supposedly for help with childcare, with his child and wife, who was displaying coronavirus symptoms.

    He subsequently was reported taking a 60-mile round trip from Durham to a nearby town, allegedly to test whether his eyesight was good enough to drive.

    The reports had unleashed a barrage of calls for the senior aide to resign.

    Fending off all allegations, Cummings gave a press conference where he insisted he believed he acted "reasonably" and within the law. He was backed by Boris Johnson and other senior government ministers.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

