Register
09:15 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaks during a joint press conference

    Tony Abbott: Ex-Australian PM Tipped to Help UK Clinch Post-Brexit Trade Deals

    © AP Photo / Lai Seng Sin
    UK
    Get short URL
    211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008261080280118-tony-abbott-ex-australian-pm-tipped-to-help-uk-clinch-post-brexit-trade-deals/

    Abbott initially advised Britain against quitting the EU, but backtracked on his Brexit stance following the Leave referendum. As recently as March 2019, he promised that “no deal” would spell “no problem” for London, which has until the year-end to negotiate vital agreements with its trading partners.

    Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is rumoured to have joined the UK’s Board of Trade.

    The Sun reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Abbott to become the joint president of the government body as part of the effort to drum up post-Brexit trade deals for the UK.

    The government has yet to make a formal announcement. Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter said former cabinet ministers had to register as foreign agents under the foreign interest rules.

    “It is up to each individual to determine whether or not their circumstances meets the registration requirements,” Porter told reporters on Wednesday. “All former cabinet ministers and members of parliament receive information outlining registration requirements.”

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Abbott was a “good hire”, although a spokeswoman for the British High Commissioner in Australia described the report as “premature”.

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, May 1, 2020
    © AP Photo / Lukas Coch
    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, May 1, 2020

    Bevan Shields, a London-based journalist for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers, tweeted that the story was inaccurate and Abbott will likely joint the Board of Trade in “some sort of advisory capacity” but not as the co-president.

    The Board of Trade, currently within the Department for International Trade, advises the government on foreign trade policy and includes figures from politics and the business community. It is chaired by the Secretary of State for International Trade, who also is the board’s only official member. Others serve as advisors, and the government does not disclose their names.

    Tony Abbott served as Australia’s prime minister from 2013 to 2015, before Malcolm Turnbull ousted him in a hastily-arranged Liberal Party leadership vote. He then returned to the backbench and held his seat of Warringah in New South Wales, which he lost in a federal election last May.

    Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull comments at the government offices in Sydney, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Turnbull called on Pope Francis to fire an Australian archbishop who is the most senior Roman Catholic cleric ever convicted for covering up child sexual abuse
    © AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
    Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull comments at the government offices in Sydney, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Turnbull called on Pope Francis to fire an Australian archbishop who is the most senior Roman Catholic cleric ever convicted for covering up child sexual abuse

    The London-born politician, who was a close ally to the UK during his time as prime minister, initially warned Britain against leaving the European Union because it would have “seismic consequences” for the country.

    Months after the referendum, which saw 52 percent of Britons vote Leave, Abbott dramatically changed his tone.

    “First a confession: I was one of the many luminaries to warn Britons against Brexit. Unlike most of them, though, my argument was not that Britain needed Europe but that Europe needed Britain,” he said at the time.

    “And unlike most, I’m not sulking because Britons failed to take my advice. Now that it’s happened, I’m quietly thrilled that the British people have resolved to claim back their country.”

    Last year, Abbott penned a piece for The Spectator in which he argued that the UK should not worry if it fails to strike new trade deals before the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December 2020.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, Scott Morrison, Malcolm Turnbull, hires, Boris Johnson, Australia, Tony Abbott
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger in Red Square, 31 January 1988
    Discovering the Soviet Union: Images of Foreign Celebrities Visiting Moscow
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse