Register
07:19 GMT25 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Euthanasia

    Negotiating Death: Assisted Dying Could be Legal in the UK Within Four Years, Claims MP

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alberto Biscalchin / Euthanasia
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/54/1058075446_0:107:2048:1259_1200x675_80_0_0_f821f629dbea3028109548cc547bd8f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008251080269669-negotiating-death-assisted-dying-could-be-legal-in-the-uk-within-four-years-claims-mp-/

    Assisted dying remains a highly debated issue, despite being a lawful activity in certain parts of the world, and involves many legal, ethical, medical, sociocultural, personal, and religious issues.

    A leading Tory MP claims that amid growing support among parliamentarians for a change in the law regarding assisted dying, the right to make such a choice at the end of life could be legalised in the UK within four years, reports Sky News.

    While previously the British parliament had always voted against granting people in the country the right to an assisted death in any form, MP Andrew Mitchell believes attitudes have changed, so much so, that a change might be coming already within this parliamentary term.

    ‘Minds Are Changing’

    Having recently taken on the role of co-chair of the all-party parliamentary group for choice at the end of life, a cross-party group of members of the British Parliament and Peers that supports better end-of-life options, including assisted dying, Mitchell acknowledged that “minds are changing” on this very controversial and sensitive issue.

    "I was, as a student and as a young MP, adamantly opposed to assisted dying and over the years my view has changed completely. We need to make clear that we are not looking here for a massive change. We are looking for very, very tight reform,” says the Tory parliamentarian.

    According to Mitchell, the decision would need to be steeped in a great many “safeguards”.

    "I think that given the very limited nature of these proposals; that it would be for someone who is within six months of the end of their life, with very strong safeguards, the decision being made by a High Court judge, by two doctors - I think those limited proposals may command the support of parliament in the next four years," said Andrew Mitchell.

    Tight Legislation

    For all opposed to any change on the issue and fearing the implications and potential risks, Mitchell insists:

    "I want legislation that is absolutely clear… People who fear the thin end of the wedge, slippery slope argument can be reassured on this count: that once parliament passes a very limited law, they would have to go back to parliament to get that law changed.

    According to the MP, the new legislation would have to be “tight and clear”, and agreed upon by MPs.

    “Members of the House of Commons don't want there to be a slippery slope on this legislation either," says Mitchell.

    According to the MP for Sutton Coldfield, his own stance on the issue underwent a radical change after hearing from several constituents who witnessed family members undergo extreme suffering at the end of their lives.

    Over recent years, a succession of legal challenges pertaining to allowing assisted dying have been unsuccessful.

    Syringe
    © CC0
    Syringe

    The most recent attempt to bring a case on the issue to the High Court was by Phil Newby, from Rutland in the East Midlands, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease at the age of 43. Newby’s case was rejected by the Court of Appeal earlier in 2020.

    "It's quite clear they're closing the door on this issue almost totally… It's a calamity for people in a certain situation," laments Newby.

    Contentious Debate

    While public support is suggested as growing for legalising assisted dying, those opposing a legal change on the matter cite the risks involved.

    The principal argument is that vulnerable people could be put at risk. A campaigner on behalf of a group of disabled activists, Sian Vasey, was cited as saying:

    "I would be very scared if a doctor said to me; 'well, you know, would you like to consider ending your life?' I think, quite honestly, it will extend massively... It's a very discouraging idea that basically [you] go to the doctor and you can negotiate your death."

    Those opposed to the idea of legalising assisted dying point to Belgium and the Netherlands, where euthanasia has been legal since 2002 and is understood as "termination of life by a doctor at the request of a patient".

    Similarly, in Belgium, if doctors are convinced a patient's suffering is unbearable, a request to be allowed to die can be granted. This also applies to patients with mental illness.

    Nursing home
    © CC0
    Nursing home

    In some cases, those who were for legalising assisted death have changed their minds. This happened with Dr. Theo Boer, a professor of healthcare ethics. Having spent a decade working on a panel that approved deaths by euthanasia in the Netherlands, he is currently opposed to all forms of assisted dying.

    "Euthanasia has evolved from, in the beginning, a last resort in the case of a terminal illness to prevent a terrible death - to euthanasia in a number of cases to prevent a terrible life. So, in the beginning, it was a choice between dying and dying - and now it has increasingly become a choice between dying and living. If you open it up to some categories of patients, other categories of patients will have a right to say, 'Well, why not for me?'"

    Assisted Death

    According to the World Federation of the Right to Die Societies, assisted death includes both what has been called physician-assisted "suicide" and voluntary active euthanasia. Physician-assisted suicide entails making lethal means available to the patient to be used at a time of the patient’s own choosing.

    By contrast, voluntary active euthanasia “entails the physician taking an active role in carrying out the patient’s request, and usually involves intravenous delivery of a lethal substance”.

    Under English law, euthanasia is illegal and is considered manslaughter or murder. However, in 2018 the UK Supreme Court ruled that legal permission would no longer be needed to withdraw treatment from patients in permanent vegetative state. If families and doctors concur, medical staff will be able to remove feeding tubes without applying to the Court of Protection.

     

    Related:

    'I Want to Die': 104 Year Old Professor Invokes Assisted Dying Debate
    Pensioner Not Guilty of 'Mercy Killing' Terminally-Ill Husband Amid UK Push for Assisted Dying Law
    'Status Quo Isn't Good Enough': Campaigner on Legalisation of Assisted Dying in UK
    Tags:
    euthanasia, Euthanasia, euthanasia, euthanasia, Assisted Suicide, assisted dying, Andrew Mitchell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse