Register
15:33 GMT23 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ambulance in UK (File)

    UK Care Homes Were ‘Pressed’ to Take In COVID-19, Untested Patients During Flare-up, Study Says

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105332/00/1053320086_0:39:2667:1539_1200x675_80_0_0_ab481ca2e650d6f26309907073c8e3cb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008231080254695-uk-care-homes-were-pressed-to-take-in-covid-19-untested-patients-during-flare-up-study-says/

    A fresh study by the Queen’s Nursing Institute, one of the oldest British social care charities, has cited a number of insiders sharing the nitty-gritty details of the nation’s battle with the coronavirus, as well as updated figures on the heavy toll it has had on the NHS.

    UK nursing homes were “constantly pressed” to accept corona-infected and untested residents after they were discharged from packed hospitals, while their own wards were refused the assistance of GPs and hospital treatment at the height of the pandemic, a new study reveals, as cited by the Independent.

    The Queen’s Nursing Institute, an authoritative charity which conducted the survey, said homes were told hospitals stuck to “no admissions” policies during April and May, while staffers at those institutions were instructed not to resuscitate newly-arrived patients and their own residents.

    The study revealed that in some cases, gravely ill patents were brought into care homes even when the facilities warned that they couldn’t look after them and were barely coping with their own patients. A nurse shared that the “do not resuscitate” instructions were to be applied to all suspected, let alone confirmed COVID-19 patients, with some of the surveyed staff saying they declined to conform to the rule and challenged it as “unethical”.

    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months

    The study, conducted from May through June,  has arrived at firm evidence of the toll the coronavirus has had on the UK health sector, in addition to the official figures of care home deaths.

    Seventy nursing homes, 43 percent of all surveyed, were found to have received patients sent from hospitals whose COVID-19 status was unknown during March and April. A fifth of social institutions said they received at least one patient from hospital who had tested positive for coronavirus.

    Although two-thirds of care home staff said they at all times had access to protective gear such as masks and aprons, others were not given proper protection, with some reporting buying their own or even making it themselves.

    In total, 16 homes reported poor end-of-life care and four-fifths of the nurses declared they had had negative experiences of working at the frontline during the pandemic, with over half saying their physical and mental health had been shattered.

    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Travel Shares Tumble as UK Adds France to Coronavirus Quarantine List Citing Surge in Infections

    According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, between 2 March and 12 June, almost one in every three deaths among care home residents (29.3 percent) involved COVID-19, with 19,394 of those who died having been confirmed infected with the coronavirus.

    In response to the ubiquitous criticism of the government’s anti-coronavirus measures amid grim statistics from nursing homes and beyond, including from Labour leader Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson said he takes “full responsibility for what has happened.” Insisting that his team had done all it could at the time, he said that the situation in the care sector was much complicated by the lack of timely medical updates:

    “Nobody knew early on during this pandemic… that the virus was being passed asymptomatically from person to person,” he lamented.

    Related:

    Why COVID-Led Surge in Public Debt Has Become a Double-Edged Sword for the UK Economy
    UK Advisory Group Warns of Risk of 2nd COVID-19 Wave Weeks After Johnson Rejects New Shutdown
    Grim Prediction: Covid-19 Could Be Around ‘Forever’ Says Leading UK Scientist
    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), social care, pandemic, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse