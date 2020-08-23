Blue Shark Spotted by Tourists Off England's Coast

Bystanders and holidaymakers at the seaside town of Brixham, Devon on the southwestern coast of England, were recently treated to a rather unusual sight as a shark swam into the harbor.
According to DevonLive, the marine predator "twisted and flapped on its side" in front of startled tourists before vanishing back into the depths from which it had emerged.
As Aiden Walters, one of the people who witnessed this event, explained, local fishermen have identified the creature as a blue shark.
Blimey.. Devon holidaymakers shocked to spot a shark in Brixham harbour - Devon Live https://t.co/36rqcypLx6— Alistair King (@AliKingBrixham) August 22, 2020
"I was very surprised to see it in so shallow but I’m assuming that this could’ve been due to the severe weather and storms we’ve been experiencing. Whilst it was within the harbour, it was trying to eat the bait various tourists were using for crabbing", he said.
According to the media outlet, the blue shark is not a particularly common sight close to the shores of the UK, though a year ago, one large specimen was spotted off the coast of Cornwall.
