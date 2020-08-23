Register
14:05 GMT23 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London

    'Not an Option': Boris Johnson Reportedly Rules Out Schools Remaining Closed Despite COVID-19

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079977322_0:15:2997:1700_1200x675_80_0_0_fea4b02f9407f356ddbdcb62d32112af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008231080254227-not-an-option-boris-johnson-reportedly-rules-out-schools-remaining-closed-despite-covid-19/

    A row has erupted in the highest echelons of UK politics over the reopening of schools and the degree to which children will be safe to attend class amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Boris Johnson has told his political allies that a “failure" to open up schools is "not an option”, despite warnings that the move could put children at risk of contracting coronavirus, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

    The Sunday Times reported earlier in August that the UK Prime Minister had ordered a public relations campaign to make sure schools open their doors at the beginning of the new term.

    Johnson reaffirmed his position in a separate report, claiming that reopening schools in September is a social, economic and moral imperative and that the institutions could operate safely while the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

    This follows Chris Whitty and other chief medical officers claiming that it will be harmful for children to remain at home and that young people have an "exceptionally small risk of dying".

    However, the medical chiefs admitted that reopening schools could see an increase in the R number above the critical level of 1, which would necessitate introducing local lockdown measures in order to bring the virus back under control.

    The joint statement said that while there were “no risk-free options”, more time out of the classroom would increase inequalities and reduce children's life chances, as well as worsen physical and mental health issues.

    In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Prof. Whitty says the threat posed by the disease is small compared to the “disparities” and “deep-rooted problems” that arise from keeping them at home.

    “The balance of risk is very strongly in favour of children going to school because many more are likely to be harmed by not going than harmed by going, even during this pandemic,” Prof. Whitty says

    Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer warned that the government's commitment to return children to school is at "serious risk" due to recent failures.

    “I want to see children back at school next month, and I expect the prime minister to deliver on that commitment. However, the commitment is now at serious risk after a week of chaos, confusion and incompetence from the government,” the Labour leader said.

    He added that the government should have spent the summer implementing a "national plan to get all children back to school".

    "Instead, the last two weeks have been wasted clearing up a mess of the government’s own making over exam results."

    Starmer continued, saying that "the seriousness of ministerial failings, which caused a U-turn last week over downgraded A-level and GCSE grades by the education secretary, Gavin Williamson, mean that a generation are at risk of missing out on their education.

    A parents organisation, 'Parents4SafeReturn', has slammed the plan to open up schools and called for a boycott due to safety concerns.

    “We support our schools and want them to move to a wider opening as soon as it is safe. But the Prime Minister has now made clear he has no intention of listening to the science."

    They said that the move is "not supported [by] the government’s own Sage advice and does not meet its five tests" and puts all communities at risk as well as being particularly dangerous for staff and those most vulnerable such as black and ethnic minorities.

    Related:

    Netizens Dubious as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump 'Absolutely' Sending Kids Back to School
    Ireland to Reopen Schools for the First Time Since March to Reignite Economic Activity
    UK Schools Reopening at Risk Because of Gov’t Incompetence – Opposition Leader
    Tags:
    schools, coronavirus, COVID-19, Keir Starmer, opposition, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse