Photos of Boris Johnson During His 'Staycation' in Scotland Emerge in British Tabloid

British Prime Minister Johnson didn't interrupt his vacation despite the heated debated in Parliament over schools reopening and exam results chaos amid the pandemic. The PM was photographed by the Daily Mail during his "staycation" on the Scottish coast with his fiancée Carrie Symonds, their baby Wilfred, and their dog Dilyn.
The pictures, taken by the tabloid, show Johnson wearing casual clothing, and a small three-bedroom cottage the PM has rented. There is also a canvas tent, set up in the yard near the cottage, with a direct view of the sea.
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE - Boris Johnson FINALLY breaks cover https://t.co/qNYIxJu2Bl via @MailOnline— Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) August 20, 2020
The newspaper noted that the property costs "more than £1,500 [almost $2,000] a week to rent in the peak summer months", but decided not to reveal its location.
All comments
Show new comments (0)