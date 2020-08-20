Brother of Manchester Arena Suicide Bomber Must Spend 55 Years Behind Bars for Killing 22 People

On 22 May 2017 suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena moments after an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people. His brother Hashem was extradited from Libya and convicted by a jury in London.

Hashem Abedi has been jailed for the murder of 22 people who were blown up by his suicide bomber brother, Salman, at the Manchester Arena in May 2017.

Abedi, 23, who was extradited from Libya last year, had denied 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions.

But he was convicted earlier this year and on Thursday 20 August he was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in London and was told he must serve at least 55 years behind bars.

There were gasps from the families of the victims of Hashem Abedi as the judge told read out the sentence. — Duncan Gardham (@DuncanGardham) August 20, 2020

​Abedi refused to leave his jail cell to attend the two-day sentencing hearing.

Astonishing the judge had no power to force mass murderer Hashem Abedi into court to hear the testimony of families of the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. Would forcing him into court have breached his human rights? — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) August 19, 2020

​​Thousands of fans of the US pop star Ariana Grande attended the concert in Manchester in May 2017 when Salman Abedi set off the bomb in his backpack in the foyer of the arena.

© AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti A portrait of Eilidh MacLeod, 14, who has been named as one of those who died in Monday's Manchester bombing, is seen at St Ann's Square in central Manchester, England, Friday, May 26 2017.

The blast killed 17 women and girls and five men, wounded 264 and left at least 670 other people with devastating psychological scars.

During the sentencing hearing Lisa Rutherford, whose 17-year-old daughter Chloe died, said the "horrendous act of cowardice changed our lives forever."

Jayne Jones, said of her daughter Nell, 14: "We miss her laughter, her wicked sense of humour. But we cherish her legacy."

So proud of Lisa and Caroline today, being able to stand in the dock and deliver our impact statements with so much passion and emotion for our bairns, you were both amazing 💗💙https://t.co/sDHqk5qT11 — Mark Rutherford (@mlsc1973) August 19, 2020

June Tron, whose son Philip, 32, died in the blast, said: "I felt immense guilt. I just want the trial over. I want justice so I can start to breathe."​

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC said the brothers - whose family originated from Libya but had settled in Manchester - planned the bombing together for months and Hashem obtained the chemicals needed for the bomb and bought the metal containers used to build it.

Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi handed 24 life sentences and told he must serve at least 55 years behind bars.

The judge said he would have passed a whole life term, but this had been ruled out by Parliament. — Tristan Kirk (@kirkkorner) August 20, 2020

​He said Hashem also bought the screws and nails which were packed into the bomb to maximise its impact and organised a flat in Manchester where the device was made and stored.

A few weeks after the bombing, Grande returned to Manchester and put on a special charity concert, where she was joined by other singers, including Manchester music legends Oasis.