Jeremy Corbyn Sends Message of 'Solidarity' to Students for Forcing Government A-Level U-Turn

Following a nation-wide fiasco over A-Level grades reductions, the Conservative government made a massive U-turn and permitted students to use the grades already predicted by their teachers, as opposed to the final results graded down by the algorithm.

Jeremy Corbyn praised student protestors and pressure from teaching unions on Monday for pushing Westminster into a dramatic U-turn over the A-level exam process.

The former Labour leader gave a message of solidarity on Twitter to everyone who took part in protests and organisation in a tweet.

This u-turn from the Government wouldn't have happened without the #Alevelprotests from so many young people, the important work of the teaching unions and everyone who spoke out.



My solidarity to all those who took a stand. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 17, 2020

​Twitter was split over the issue by the Islington North MP, with some seconding his support and praise for the students.

I’m immensely proud of the young people who took to the streets and forced the government to u-turn.



But Gavin Williamson’s incompetence has already cost many their university places.



Students can’t be made to wait for another 4 days. We need a flexible admissions plan now. — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) August 17, 2020

The scariest part of Tory u-turns is always knowing that if everyone stayed silent, didn't protest, and their popularity wasn't affected, they would have happily stood by their awful policies without any compassion for those affected. — Tom 🇪🇺🇬🇧🖤 (@t0mb16) August 17, 2020

Let’s replace the Labour party with 1000 angry teenagers. They’re clearly far more effective — lucy nichols (@lumnic) August 17, 2020

​Others called on the Tory government, which won an 80-seat majority in the last election against Corbyn as opposition leader, to resign.

If you have lost confidence in this Government and think we should be able to sack the Government before an election.



Like, Retweet & Comment below — Craig Hurle (@GingerGeekCraig) August 17, 2020

​Some referenced the disparity between the grades of those who attended state schools, and those at private schools who saw their results increase.

I would like to sincerely apologise to the pupils of private schools who will now have to tolerate working class riffraff at university. — Boris Johnson #StayAlertControlTheVirus ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@GetBrexit_Done) August 17, 2020

​There were certain users who took a more cynical approach, saying that "1000 angry teenagers" had been more effective than the Labour Party.

And some others voiced their opposition to the U-turn, saying that it gives this years graduates an "unfair advantage" or claimed it shows the current government listens to public criticism.

I wonder if last years and next years kids will do the same, as this current group now have an unfair advantage.... Could hamper them when going for jobs though, as employers will know they haven't earned these vastly inflated grades! — Dazza (@Dazza37919543) August 17, 2020

The so called Uturn shows this gov. LISTENS, doesn’t blunder on regardless like LABOUR when it was clear to most intelligent people they could have mitigated much of the financial crash, but BLUNDERED ON. — dodger (@redpenrog) August 17, 2020

​Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was forced to make a massive backtrack on Monday which will led to thousands of A-level students in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland be able to use their original predict grade.

The Prime Minister and Education Secretary had previously supported the “robust” algorithm system, which saw nearly 40 per cent of pupils' marks reduced from teachers' predictions.

After widespread criticism from students and headteachers as well as complaints from Tory MPs, grades will now be based on the original assessments.