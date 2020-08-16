Register
07:13 GMT16 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cambridge, UK

    A-level Results Row Spirals As Students Hold Exams Regulator to Account Over New Appeals Policy

    © Photo : Pixabay
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008161080184067-a-level-results-row-spirals-as-students-hold-exams-regulator-to-account-over-new-appeals-policy-/

    Due to the coronavirus pandemic, neither A-level nor GCSE students in the UK were able to sit public exams this year, with the exams regulator for England suggesting that teachers grade pupils based on homework assignments, mock exams and recorded pieces of the student's performance, with assessments subjected to external standardisation processes.

    Thousands of students have been left without places at their chosen universities after the UK exams regulator Ofqual revised its policy on exam appeals, and are holding the UK government to account, reported Sky News.
    Ofqual released a statement late on Saturday to announce a pending board “revision” of its criteria for students hoping to challenge their A-level grades on the basis of their mock exam results, just hours after it published guidance about its appeals process announced by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

    "Earlier today we published information about mock exam results in appeals. This policy is being reviewed by the Ofqual Board and further information will be published in due course," said Ofqual in a statement.

    The New ‘Algorithm’

    After the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown forced A-level and GCSE exams to be cancelled, teachers in England were told to grade pupils based on "fair, objective and carefully considered" judgements of the results they believe they would likely have got if tests had been held.

    The grading was to be based on homework assignments, mock exams and any other recorded pieces of the student's performance, with assessments sent on to the exam boards.

    Ofqual subsequently issued guidance on how grades would be awarded, stating that the assessments would undergo an external standardisation process.

    King's College, Cambridge
    © CC0 / Pixabay/alexxxis
    King's College, Cambridge

    However, a new “moderation” algorithm had been introduced by the regulator that resulted in almost 40 percent of predicted grades being downgraded.

    Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had promised students a “triple lock” commitment that they could use the highest result out of their teacher’s predicted grade, their mock exams, or sit the actual exam in the autumn.

    However, in its new guidance, Ofqual said that if the mock exam result was higher than the teacher’s prediction, the latter would count, as mock exams could not account for the full range of a student’s performance across the course.

    According to the outlet, some 280,000 students saw their grades fall by one grade, with many losing their places in their chosen courses after not meeting the required grades.

    Students ‘Devastated’

    Shadow education secretary Kate Green slammed the revised guidance, saying:

    “Gavin Williamson promised to give students a triple lock, but instead he left many devastated by unfair exam results... Having promised that students will be able to use a valid mock result, the reality is that many will not receive these grades even if they represent a student’s best result.”

    Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, urged the “surreal and bureaucratic” Ofqual guidelines be discarded, suggesting that moderated results be given up in favour of original teacher assessments.

    “That would be a better approach than this appeals system as it would mean students would get revised A-level grades immediately on the basis of the teacher assessments already conducted... It is time for ministers to stop the chaos and fall back on teacher-assessed grades rather than prolong this nightmare.”

     

    Related:

    Manchester Mayor Threatens Legal Action Against 'Discriminatory' A-Level Results Fiasco
    Boris Gets a Big F!
    Oxford College to Honour All Offers Regardless of Reduced A-Level Marks
    Tags:
    GCSE, algorithms, students, Gavin Williamson, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse