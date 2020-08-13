Mudslide in Scotland Crashes Mobile Houses Into Each Other, Hundreds Evacuated - Photos, Videos

Hundreds of people were evacuated from mobile homes at Pettycur Bay in Fife, Scotland on Wednesday due to a devastating landslide, which caused building to collapse. Photos from the site show caravans moved or even crashed into each other after sliding down from the hills.
Aftermath of the #storm and clean-up at Pettycur Bay caravan park between Burntisland and Kinghorn earlier today, no one hurt and #A921 road has since been cleared. @FFP @courier_fife @kingdomfm @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/qN22CwCyjq— Michael Booth (@michaelbooth) August 12, 2020
According to preliminary reports, no one was injured by the mudslides, and a nearby road has already been cleaned.
OMG! Hope everyone is OK. #landslide #pettycurbay #burntisland #fife #thunderstorms #scotland https://t.co/duANqAZhOf— Vanessa Motion 🎤🎧🎶 (@vanessamotion) August 12, 2020
In the meantime, other parts of the city have been flooded following powerful storms.
Meanwhile, in #Kinghorn in Fife this street became a river overnight. This was this morning. #storm #Scotland #Fife #Floods2020 pic.twitter.com/Z1C9Efh1Ot— Mac :: 3.5% Buellers Members Club (@Fudgel11) August 12, 2020
