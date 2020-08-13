Register
06:05 GMT13 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, England, Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020, by Border Force officers. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)

    Deploying Navy to Halt Migrant Crossings in Channel 'Declaration of Maritime War', Calais Mayor Says

    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080151567_0:183:2860:1792_1200x675_80_0_0_cfdba64f705ee13a1303a88570023fb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008131080151467-deploying-navy-to-halt-migrant-crossings-in-channel-declaration-of-maritime-war-calais-mayor-says/

    The French politician's comments came as migrants continued to illegally cross into in the UK by sea on Wednesday. While the removal of 19 people was put on hold in line with a last-minute court order, 14 others were taken back to Germany and France, the countries where they had first claimed asylum.

    Calais Mayor Natacha Bouchart has said the UK government needs to take responsibility for the migrant deadlock on its borders and called out the Home Office for requesting military assistance.

    "It is a declaration of maritime war", she said, accusing the British of "contenting themselves with giving lessons and by subjecting Calasians to this situation for too long".

    She insisted that Calais should not have to continue to suffer economic and reputational losses as well as those in terms of humanitarian reception.

    "We in Calais no longer want to be permanent hostages enduring the lectures of British leaders", she stressed.

    A former Conservative leader promptly weighed in arguing that Ms Bouchart's comments were "ridiculous", with Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Defence Select Committee, accusing her of using "irresponsible language". He went on to call for greater collaboration in the field, rather than waging wars:

    Iain Duncan-Smith, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, addresses delegates at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, north-west England on October 1, 2013.
    © AFP 2020 / Paul Ellis
    Iain Duncan-Smith, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, addresses delegates at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, north-west England on October 1, 2013.
    "Let's stay focused on increasing Anglo-French collaboration to solve the problem, not ratcheting up tensions with dramatic statements", Ellwood said. 

    "Stopping migrants making dangerous crossing is the opposite of war – it's about saving people's lives", a source told The Telegraph regarding Bouchart's fierce rhetoric.

    The French politician's comments came as more migrants arrived in the UK on Wednesday, the ninth day in a row.

    Britain's Border Force and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution stepped up work in the English Channel as they responded to attempted migrant crossings on Wednesday.

    The Royal Air Force also provided aerial support for the Border Force for the second time this week, with a Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft flying from Kinloss Barracks in Scotland to monitor the developments in the English Channel.

    The Ministry of Defence confirmed that Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, had also authorised the use of Shadow R1 aircraft. Both will provide support "over the coming weeks subject to weather conditions and the Border Force's requirements", the MoD said.

    Migrants (L), believed to have been picked up from boats in the Channel, are given instructions by Border Force officials on-board Coastal patrol vessel HMC Hunter, in the port of Dover, on the south-east coast of England on 9 August 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / Glyn Kirk
    Ruthless Gangmasters Offer Migrants' Kids to Cross Into UK for Free on Perilous Boat Trips - Report

    At least 19 asylum seekers who arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in small packed boats and were due to be deported on Wednesday have had their removals paused, the news agency PA reported.

    Despite a legal challenge having been launched this week in a bid to halt the deportation of a group of asylum seekers who arrived in the UK by sea, the Home Office has called for a charter flight to take 14 other migrants to France and Germany after the department found they had already claimed asylum in one of the two countries in the past. The Home Office argued they should have their asylum claims dealt with there under a process known as the Dublin Convention, whereby an asylum claim is dealt with in the first safe European country a refugee arrives in.

    A British Border Force vessel carries a group of men thought to be migrants into Dover harbour, Southern England, Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    A British Border Force vessel carries a group of men thought to be migrants into Dover harbour, Southern England, Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020.

    "These flights are a key part of the UK's strategy to stop the illegally facilitated crossings from France to the UK. All those due to be on the manifest were served with removal directions with a minimum of five working days' notice", a Home Office spokesman said.

    There is no comprehensive data from the UK authorities on those who arrive in the UK in small perilous boats, but analysis by PA Media puts the number of those who have crossed the Channel in the past several months at more than 4,100.

    To address the issue, the 40-strong Common Sense Group, made up of Tory MPs and peers, called on Home Secretary Priti Patel to "bring in legislation to fix the broken asylum system". 

    Related:

    Calais Port Chief Calls Warnings of Post-Brexit Chaos 'C'est La Bulls***'
    Report From Calais Where I’m Attacked by Migrants, Police Stand by
    UK MP Suggests Taking Calais Back From France or Paying Paris to Stop Migrants
    Tags:
    France, Germany, crossing, Migrants, migration, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse