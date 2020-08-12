Register
13:22 GMT12 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 5, 2019, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales

    New Tell-All About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Points to Why Megxit Couldn’t Be Avoided

    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/08/1080102499_0:210:2048:1362_1200x675_80_0_0_747775159752b1416c2dd98dd9491150.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008121080144922-new-tell-all-about-meghan-markle-prince-harry-points-to-why-megxit-couldnt-be-avoided/

    The explosive biography, published on Wednesday, focuses on the years prior to the Sussexes’ step-down from senior royal duties, namely the period of Harry’s courtship, the couple’s engagement, and their less than two-year stint in the UK.

    "Finding Freedom", a new tell-all about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, lays bare a simmering row between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals, vividly explaining what exactly could have led to "Megxit".

    Authors, royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, have collected accounts of the inside talks in the Windsor family, from the time Harry and Meghan's romance started in 2017, and retold them in way that would show the Sussexes' side of the story, in the face of multiple media attacks on them.

    Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    © CC BY 4.0 / Office of the Governor-General / Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Meghan Markle Was Kidnapped in "Terrorist Attack" as Part of Security Training, New Book Claims

    The book, which hit bookstores on Wednesday, claims the Sussexes tried hard to work alongside William's family, but the rift allegedly started with what was taken as royal aides' intrusive comments and recommendations over how Meghan should behave. For instance, as soon as the couple announced they were dating, Meghan was snapped buying flowers from her florist wearing a $300 Maya Brenner necklace with the initials H and M.

    She also put a Union Jack sweater on her beagle and posted the snap to Instagram, in an apparent bid to please Harry, but prompting a call from the Palace. The royal aide reportedly asked her not to give extra stimuli for paparazzi to capture her and her fiancé on camera and speculate about the dating couple.

    "She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing the images - and new headlines", the book has it, adding a lot of disappointment ensued, including over earlier advice not to smile too widely in front of cameras.

    "While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewellery to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much", the authors note.

    The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales
    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons
    The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales

    Meghan is said to have then vented her frustrations to a close friends of hers:

    "They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message", she allegedly told her pal.

    On another occasion, when Meghan was invited to spend Christmas with the royals at Sandringham, not in line with tradition as she wasn't yet officially part of the family, Princess Michael of Kent turned up at the place wearing a blackamoor brooch - an image of an African man wearing a head covering and rich jewels to contrast with their skin colour.

    "In the back of Meghan's mind, she wondered if there wasn't a message being sent in the pin of the torso of an African man, wearing a gold turban and ornate clothing", the book, based on royal aides' and insiders' accounts, claims, arguing that one thing is certain at least - "it showed insensitivity to Meghan's African American roots and the racism she had encountered since paring up with Harry".

    The book separately dwells on Meghan’s upscale baby shower - a party thrown by Serena Willians and the Duchess’s other friends in New York’s high-profile Mark Hotel.

    The "flashy" event "didn't go down well with the Palace", because Meghan was being "too Hollywood", as she attended the event complete with an exquisite two-tier cake, "gold-embellished containers" filled with sugar crystals, and what not, "Finding Freedom" has it.

    Meghan, left "for the UK on a high" on a private jet, which, Durand and Scobie claim, was ruined by the Palace and a "media frenzy" back in Britain.

    "Senior courtiers back in the UK were spitting out their morning tea when they saw her lavish baby shower thrown by friends turn into a media circus with what looked like carefully stage-managed paparazzi walks of the duchess in big black sunglasses from her hotel to her car and a laundry list of inside party details reported by US press", Scobie and Duran recount.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in January announced they were stepping down, willing to lead a financially independent life free of royal duties, first moving to Canada and then finally settling down in Markle’s home city of Los Angeles.

    The couple decided to "forgo a title for their son, because they wanted him to be a private citizen", the new biography has it, adding the couple don’t completely rule out the boy may reconsider when he grows up. According to royal protocol, the day Prince Charles becomes king, Archie could inherit the title of prince.

    Durand and Scobie claim Meghan and Harry shared their concerns with Charles, who said he would consider issuing a "new letters patent" when he became king.

    The Sussexes’ press service commented on the book's publication saying Meghan and Harry hadn't been interviewed for the book, which is based on the individual experiences and knowledge of royal reporters.

    Related:

    Rumour That Meghan Markle 'Believed in Royal Conspiracy' Against Her Fuels Megxit Debate Online
    New Book About Megxit Torpedoes Chances for Harry and Meghan to Mend Ties With Royal Family - Report
    From Royal Feuds to Megxit: Biggest Scandals Surrounding Meghan Markle as Duchess of Sussex Turns 39
    Tags:
    biography, royals, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse