'Good Thing They Have Brexit Coming to Boost Economy': Twitter Users Mock UK Amid Recession, Covid

“The UK has entered recession in the throes of a world pandemic. Good thing they have Brexit coming along to boost that economy eh...” a Twitter user said in a post, following the Wednesday news of an economic plunge for Britain.
Reacting to the figures, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Twitter users turned up their irony level in the face “a record decline, losing 20.4 percent in Quarter 2.”
The UK be like— Cozmo 🏳️⚧️ (@Cozmurr) August 12, 2020
"At least the economy good tho" pic.twitter.com/6bbn6RIHnf
DAMNING EVIDENCE - from Whitehall reveal that even with a deal brexit will COST UK economy a staggering £15 Billion a month more than EU membership for the next twelve years AT LEAST - BoE claims this is a VERY conservative figure and it could be up to 3 X this figure due 2 COVID pic.twitter.com/7VYjB4EaCh— 🧢oliver - what happened to Truth 3.5% (@laughingginge) July 27, 2020
The UK economy is officially in its largest recession on record.— Richard (@RiichardJP) August 12, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/pQ3SQobuCE
UK crashes into deepest recession of any major economy, worst since records began. https://t.co/UFmsDLxFoU pic.twitter.com/YG8KWE2JXW— Sebastian Brixey-Williams (@seb_bw) August 12, 2020
Not now UK economy pic.twitter.com/xmkfPXIzmg— Matthew Farren (@mjafarren) August 12, 2020
Everyone: THE UK ECONOMY HAS OFFICALLY FALLEN INTO RECESSION Me: pic.twitter.com/Gq5q0izdZJ— BLACK LIVES MATTER•Michael⭐️ (@michaeljoh_) August 12, 2020
UK, losing a fifth of its economy, with more to come pic.twitter.com/ImRcLrPRpD— nasti.cc (@CcNasti) August 12, 2020
The UK has entered recession in the throes of a world pandemic. Good thing they have Brexit coming along to boost that economy eh.... pic.twitter.com/pKuvwGKL5O— Mícheál Ó'Lionáin (@Mickl567) August 12, 2020
The ONS figures mean that technically Britain is in a recession, given its negative growth in the first two quarters this year. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown measures taken by the UK government, businesses have struggled to keep afloat and many have been forced to shut down. On top of economic distress, Britain still has to face negotiations on its future trade relationship with the EU member states.
All comments
Show new comments (0)