Watch Smoke Rising From Derailed Train in Scotland

A train derailed near the town of Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, Scotland at around 9.45 am, according to British media reports.
Several videos posted online show a big cloud of smoke rising above the hills, allegedly coming from the derailed train, while emergency services vehicles and an air ambulance helicopter can be spotted near the site of the incident.
#Stonehaven | Smoke could be seen billowing from the train on the track in the countryside, while several emergency service vehicles could be seen parked in a field. https://t.co/S95AiNuExX pic.twitter.com/3hDP2bNYEg— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) August 12, 2020
— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) August 12, 2020
