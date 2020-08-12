Train Derails in Scotland Amid Heavy Flooding

British Transport Police reported the incident on the line in Abedrdeenshire, where officers were called to the scene at 9.43 am. Around 30 emergency vehicles are reportedly at the scene as well, including air ambulance.
According to police, law enforcement officials, as well as medical help and a fire brigade are at the scene of the incident.
We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed.— British Transport Police (@BTP) August 12, 2020
Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.
