05:43 GMT12 August 2020
    Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    Meghan Markle Was Kidnapped in "Terrorist Attack" as Part of Security Training, New Book Claims

    © CC BY 4.0 / Office of the Governor-General / Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107667/98/1076679834_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_90557aa5a5b33d02aa0ae2799ab043d3.jpg
    The newly unveiled royal biography enjoyed no contribution from the Sussexes, but is based on royal reporters’ own experiences, as per the pair's spokesman.

    A new tell-all book about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, "Finding Freedom", which was published on Tuesday morning, claims Meghan underwent special security and princess training, as well as outlines a number of landmark occasions during Harry’s courtship, the onset of their romance, and short stint as a senior royal couple.

    In particular, the obligatory two-day security course with the SAS included the Duchess being "bundled into the back of a car" by a "terrorist" and driven to a location before she was saved by officers, the book "Finding Freedom" has it, with excerpts from it cited by The Telegraph.

    "The training - which all senior member of the royal family except the Queen have completed at SAS headquarters in Hereford - is preparation for all high-risk security scenarios including kidnapping, hostage situations, and terrorist attacks", the authors remark.

    Other aspects of Meghan's baptism by fire included a number of instructions and training in royal ethics and etiquette. For instance, she was reportedly given advice about the jewellery she was wearing after she bought a $300 (£230) 14-carat gold chain with the initials M and H.

    Shortly after she was spotted by paparazzi wearing the necklace, a Kensington Palace aide gave her a call advising her that "wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images - and new headlines", the book claims.

    Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan Markle attend a women's empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in London, Thursday April 19, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan Markle attend a women's empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in London, Thursday April 19, 2018.

    As part of her training for a royal life, newbie Meghan was also taught to how elegantly leave a chauffeured car while donning a pencil skirt and other social etiquette issues.

    Separately, the book, which the authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, say is to add a human touch to real stories involving the Sussexes, frequently attacked by tabloids in recent years, recounts the intra-family relationship, namely, between Harry and William and their father.

    "The boys can be hot and cold with their father", disclosed a source cited in the book, who gave the example of setting up the photoshoot for Charles' 70th birthday, which they called "an absolute nightmare".

    "Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available", the source recounted in the book.

    Despite their relationship being "complex for a number of reasons", when Charles contracted the novel coronavirus in March, his son Harry, who had by that time already settled with his family in Los Angeles, became overwhelmingly concerned, which is thought to have brought the pair closer.

    Britain's Prince Harry kisses and greets his father Prince Charles upon their separate arrival to attend a coral reef health and resilience meeting with speeches and a reception with delegates at Fishmongers Hall in London, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Britain's Prince Harry kisses and greets his father Prince Charles upon their separate arrival to attend a coral reef health and resilience meeting with speeches and a reception with delegates at Fishmongers Hall in London, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

    "The doctors described the Prince of Wales as in 'good spirits' and his symptoms as mild, it was still enough to fill Harry with worry", the book reads, recounting how he immediately called Charles at Birkhall, his Scottish home where he was quarantined.

    "Harry regularly checked in on his father until he was out of quarantine and recovered - as well as Camilla, who isolated herself as a precaution", the authors write.

    Speaking about the nature of their relationship at large, the book says, citing a royal source, that "while Charles may be father to Harry, he's also their boss", which makes it quite multi-sided.

    Meghan Markle arrives at ELLE's 6th annual Women in Television celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    From Royal Feuds to Megxit: Biggest Scandals Surrounding Meghan Markle as Duchess of Sussex Turns 39
    "Charles is extremely focused on his public image, and there have been times Harry has felt that has taken precedence over everything else", the source said.

    "Finding Freedom" is based on communication with royal sources, the authors say, and was not in any way coordinated with the Sussexes themselves, as follows from a statement by their press service:

    "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting", a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said.

