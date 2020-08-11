Watch Boris Johnson Practice Archery During School Visit Amid Reopening Row in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed off his archery skills during a visit to a school in Upminster. The video depicts the PM using a bow, as he stopped by the school in order to check on how the new coronavirus measures are being put in place by educational facilities.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried his hand at archery while visiting a school pic.twitter.com/iAT0V7GSWH— Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2020
The cabinet is now in a row with the National Education Union, which has provided its members with a "checklist" of coronavirus security measures and also demanded a week on-week off rotation for pupils.
The prime minister has said it is a "national priority" to get all children back into the classroom starting next month.
