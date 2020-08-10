Boris Johnson Wants 'New Legal Framework' to Allow Migrants to be Sent Back to France

More than 4,000 migrants have reached the UK in 2020 by crossing the English Channel in boats, including 597 between 6 and 9 August alone. The influx has been highlighted on social media by Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party.

Boris Johnson has called for tougher legislation to deal with waves of illegal immigrants who are streaming into England from France and Belgium.

On Monday, 10 August, the latest boat - a dinghy containing 20 migrants, believed to be from Syria - was intercepted by the UK Border Force off the coast of Kent.

The Prime Minister said: "We've got a problem which is that there are people who want to come from around the world to this country because obviously it’s a great place to be."

This is an issue of national security. https://t.co/HpfGwB4H5v — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 10, 2020

​Mr Johnson described the boat crossings as “very bad, stupid, dangerous and criminal” and said he wanted a new “legal framework” to make it easier to send migrants back to France after they have crossed the Channel.

The Sunday Telegraph claimed France would ask Britain to pay £30 million to prevent human traffickers smuggling people across the Channel.

On Monday Mr Johnson said: "There’s no doubt that it would be helpful if we could work with our French friends to stop them getting over the Channel."

MOD has received a formal request from the @ukhomeoffice to support UK Border Force in the Dover Straits. Read the full statement here: pic.twitter.com/3UkTYpAzZK — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 8, 2020

​When the Brexit transition period ends in December a new framework will be needed to replace the EU Dublin Convention under which migrants are returned to the country in which they first applied for asylum.

Immigration minister Chris Philp is due in Paris on Tuesday, 11 August, for talks with the French government over the issue.

Useful guide to the law before tweeting about migrants. Or indeed developing opinions, whichever comes first. pic.twitter.com/UWk5xJjcSZ — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) August 10, 2020​

In an interview on Times Radio, former foreign secretary David Miliband said the limits of Vote Leave’s most “taking back control” slogan in the 2016 Brexit referendum were being exposed.

He said migrants were being “dehumanised” and certain politicians were making it seem as if there was an “invasion”.