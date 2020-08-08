Surrey Fire Service Declares Major Incident as Wildfires Continue to Blaze

The fire in Surrey broke out on Friday, which was the hottest August day in 17 years with temperatures of 36.4 degrees C recorded at Heathrow and Kew Gardens. Firefighters are continuing to tackle the blaze and crew members are expected to remain on the site till next week.

Dozens of people in Surrey have been forced to leave their homes after a major fire broke out on Friday afternoon, which the local fire service has declared as a major incident.

The fire started in an area called Clobham Common before spreading to a golf course, which put a stop to a ladies golfing tournament.

‘This was taken at about 15.30 from Chobham Clump (Staple Hill) towards Sunningdale.’ 😢



Photo of Chobham Common fire by @davidfettes pic.twitter.com/UcAbFF4N8Z — Chobham society (@chobham_society) August 8, 2020

​Firefighters are still battling the blaze, which covered 150 acres of land at its peak and reportedly forced 120 people to leave their homes.

Residents are still not allowed to return to their homes as several small fires continue to burn.

The fire service warned the public on Twitter to stay clear of the Clobham Common area.

⚠️Major incident - Chobham Common, Heath Fire - Relief crews are now proceeding from across Surrey to continue fire-fighting operations. Local roads remain closed by @SurreyPolice - Please remain clear of Chobham Common. Further updates to follow ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6LWzBhNmgQ — Surrey Fire & Rescue Service (@SurreyFRS) August 8, 2020

​In a follow-up tweet, they declared the fire severity to be at Level 4, which means the risk of wildfires and rapid spread of fire can occur.

The Fire Severity is currently at level 4. Meaning the risk of wildfires & rapid spread of fire can occur. Please take extra care if your out in the forestry/park areas. Please do not use disposable BBQs and ensure smoking materials are fully extinguished. #helpustohelpyou pic.twitter.com/bwFHrVerIV — Surrey Fire & Rescue Service (@SurreyFRS) August 8, 2020

​Around 30 fire trucks and emergency vehicles were sent to tackle the flames at their peak, and it is reported that crews will remain at the scene till next week.

Michael Gove, MP for Surrey Heath, tweeted that he was “horrified by the damage this wildfire has done to Clobham Common.”