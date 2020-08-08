Register
12:42 GMT08 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Former Border Chief Calls for Anglo-French Agreement to End Illegal Migrant Crossings

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/40/1078484082_0:162:3353:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_2f269d2a7611562f1aedbcc83e26f8b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008081080101903-former-border-chief-calls-for-anglo-french-agreement-to-end-illegal-migrant-crossings/

    Amid rising temperatures and calmer waters, the number of migrants illegally crossing from France to the United Kingdom has increased to record numbers this year, already surpassing the total number in 2019.

    The former head of the UK's Border Force has called on the government to come to an agreement with French authorities in order to prevent a further increase in numbers of migrants illegally crossing over the English Channel.

    Ex-Border Force director-general, Tony Smith said on Saturday that a “bilateral agreement” with France would be necessary in order to stop the situation worsening, he said to BBC Radio 4’s Today.

    "We’ve done that before with the French”, he said.
    “Once you’re on the waterways the law of the sea kicks in and we haven’t, without a bilateral agreement on instant returns or joint patrols with the French, which would enable us to safely return them to France to be processed, we’re going to see I’m afraid continual numbers of this".

    He said that the government needs to find a way of "breaking this circle and stopping the pull factor" fuelling smuggling supply chains through Europe.

    “Without that agreement from the French to actually interdict people on the high seas and take them back to France the message is getting back to the migrants and to the smugglers that this is the way in and that does create a huge pull factor", he added.

    Smith warned that a failure to break the pull factor could see a repeat of the Mediterranean crisis in 2015 where people were incentivised to make the dangerous crossing by hearing "that all you need to do is get out on to the English Channel" to enter and remain in the UK.

    Last week Smith explained that he believes the UK should be vetting asylum seekers to Britain in France, and that those who would like to travel to the UK should be provided legal and safe passage.

    Former Home Secretary Jack Straw told the Today programme that an attempt to "push back" the migrant boats would lead to increased risk of capsizing and drowning and that he would not "go down that route".

    “The crucial point here is the obvious one, is that it requires the co-operation of the French", he said.

    This comes as government ministers are looking towards arranging talks for a bilateral solution.

    Immigration Minister Chris Philp said he plans to meet French authorities next week inro order “to stop these illegal migrants from getting in the water in the first place”.

    Writing in the Telegraph he said "we need to intercept those who manage to leave France” and said that he would encourage his French counterparts “to look at hard interceptions at sea”.

    According to Kent County Council leader Roger Gough, however, local services are being put under “enormous” pressure due to the level of unaccompanied minors arriving in the UK - 400 arriving this year alone, far exceeding all of 2019.

    Sixty minors arrived at the beginning of August, including 23 on Friday.

    “We’ve not seen figures like that or anywhere near that since 2015 when we did have a very big crisis”, Gough said.

    He suggested that the Navy could be deployed to deal with the crisis and also echoed the former border chiefs call for an agreement, saying that "historically the best experience we’ve seen of reducing the inflows is when there’s been a successful agreement, level of shared interest, between the British and French authorities".

    A new single-day record was set on Thursday, during which at least 235 people made the journey on 17 boats. The Home Office has said that the calmer waters and warmer weather on Friday saw 130 people illegally enter the UK on 13 boats.

    The governments renewed focus on the migrant crisis follows a series of attempts to highlight the problem by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who in recent weeks has been uploading videos in the areas where the illicit landings have taken place and has accused the French of aiding an "invasion" of the UK.

    Related:

    French Police Detain Migrant Volunteer Over Nantes Cathedral Fire, Reports Suggest
    UK Border Force Intercepts Record Number of Migrants Crossing English Channel in One Day
    Out of Control: UK Calls For France to Get Tough on Illegal Channel Migrant Crossings
    Tags:
    Nigel Farage, asylum seeker, Asylum, Refugee, English Channel, migrant crisis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse