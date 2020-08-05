Acceleration On: UK Car Industry Hopeful Registration Spike After Lockdown Keeps Market Moving

Whether a surge in demand is a long-term trend will become clear by the end of September, according to the CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

July saw new car registration numbers in the UK go up 11.3% to 174,887 vehicles, as dealerships across the country fully reopened.

SMMT Chief Mike Hawes said that although this month's figures provided hope, the "market remains fragile in the face of possible future spikes and localised lockdowns as well as, sadly, probable job losses across the economy".

"The next few weeks will be crucial in showing whether or not we are on the road to recovery", Hawes added.

Much needed positive figures in July but car registrations are still down -41.9% YTD and expected to be -30.0% down by end of 2020, totalling £20bn in lost sales.

Latest @SMMT outlook available here https://t.co/gRm8EM8PUk pic.twitter.com/MTgGgOCuzF — @Statsman (@DossaAnand) August 5, 2020

​Car dealerships have been shut down since February, with various dates for reopening in different parts of the UK. The closure of the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to declining business and decreased consumer confidence. Since the reopening of the market demand has gone up. Some 174,887 cars were registered in July 2020.

"July's figures are positive, with a boost from demand pent up from earlier in the year and some attractive offers meaning there are some very good deals to be had. We must be cautious, however, as showrooms have only just fully reopened nationwide and there is still much uncertainty about the future", Mike Hawes commented.

Even though pent-up demand and special offers alleviated the damage to the industry, according to SMMT, overall registrations are still down by -41.9% or 598,054 units year-to-date. The outlook for the full year is that of a -30% decline in registrations, representing more than £20 billion in lost sales.

UK light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations grow by 7.1% in July following four months of double-digit declines.

More than 27,000 vans registered in first full month since lockdown restrictions eased.https://t.co/eUMIKG0gzZ pic.twitter.com/G3CdclMDpj — SMMT (@SMMT) August 5, 2020

The spike in numbers was partially down to customers being able to renew their cars after the lockdown. Amid financial uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, 8 out of 10 car manufacturers also provided attractive finance offers and flexible payment schemes to spark customer interest.

Despite the increase in figures, the coronavirus crisis has led to more than 13,000 jobs being lost in the UK automotive industry. Adding to the market instability, is the uncertainty of the Brexit negotiations around the future of international trade between the UK and its European and other partners across the world, following Britain's exit from the bloc.