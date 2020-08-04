Small Passenger Aircraft Crashes in English County of Sussex, Fire Service Says

"At 11:05 [10:05 GMT], firefighters from Heathfield, Uckfield, Battle & Wadhurst attended Herrings Lane, Heathfield following reports of a light aircraft crash. Crews used 1 in 7 foam to extinguish the fire", the fire service wrote on Twitter.
According to the Sky News broadcaster, firefighters from multiple stations were called into action just minutes after the crash was reported.
There is no confirmed information of any injuries or fatalities resulting from the incident, the broadcaster cited the emergency services as saying.
