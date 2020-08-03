Register
03:46 GMT03 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks with a paramedic Jack Binder and firefighter Tom Binder as he visits headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 13, 2020.

    UK Nobel Laureate Scientist Slams ‘Shroud of Secrecy’ Drawn Over Gov't COVID-19 Response

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (49)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080042138_0:281:2986:1961_1200x675_80_0_0_46f7581d0d1ee703eb21860ac0b55c0b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008031080042043-uk-nobel-laureate-scientist-slams-shroud-of-secrecy-drawn-over-govt-covid-19-response/

    The high-profile scientist’s comments join a wave of criticism that the UK government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing over its response to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has so far infected over 306,000 people and resulted in 46,286 deaths, as of Sunday.

    Sir Paul Nurse, a Nobel Prize laureate and chief executive and director of the Francis Crick Institute in London, slammed the ‘shroud of secrecy’ over the UK government’s decisions throughout the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country, arguing that the lack of transparency has harmed the nation’s response to the crisis.

    Nurse, a chief scientific advisor to the European Commission and former president of the Royal Society, suggested that the panel of scientists, civil servants and politicians responsible for the nation’s response to the pandemic is a “black box”, and called for more openness and scrutiny in pivotal decisions.

    “Decisions are too often shrouded in secrecy. They need challenge and we need processes to ensure that happens. If they are going to keep the trust of the nation, they need to make those discussions more public,” Nurse said, cited by The Guardian. “It sometimes seems like a ‘black box’ made up of scientists, civil servants and politicians are coming up with the decisions,” Nurse added. “It needs to be more open. We need greater transparency, greater scrutiny and greater challenge to get the best results.”

    The top-level UK academic cited examples in which decisions would have benefited from additional scrutiny, including the government’s claims of conducting all required COVID-19 tests, although their actual test capacity at the time was very low.

    “They seemed not to want to admit that they weren’t prepared, that they were unable to do the testing properly, because that would have been an admission of failure from square one,” the prominent geneticist said.

    He also criticized the government’s decision to construct and equip large UK Lighthouse Laboratories from scratch in order to rapidly increase coronavirus testing, saying that the attempt resulted in “a total shambles at the height of the pandemic”, as building out big laboratories with complex logistical and infrastructure needs takes longer than a dire health emergency will permit.

    “It should have been clear that it would take many months. How was that decision made? It’s completely opaque,” Nurse said.

    The scientist said that the government’s decisions, which are often claimed to be “led by the science”, are not subject to scrutiny, adding that, apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of openness will cause problems in the future.

    “What worries me is that we have an increasingly technocratic and complex society and we are going to increasingly need complex discussions involving science and the use of science that will impact on policy,” Nurse stated.

    As of Sunday, the United Kingdom has registered over 306,319 COVID-19 infection cases, including 46,286 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (49)

    Related:

    UK Wants US to Take Up Part of Spending Burden for Trident Missile's New Warhead, Report Says
    What’s So Worrying About Shamima Begum’s Return to UK to Appeal Citizenship Revoke?
    UK Trade Secretary to Discuss Free Trade Agreement With US Officials Next Week - Reports
    UK MP Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Offences - Reports
    Grandfather of UK's New Spymaster Was a Decorated IRA Fighter, Media Reveals
    Tags:
    transparency, UK response, decisions, science, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Demonstration performances of paratroopers at festive events in honour of Airborne Forces Day at the Raevsky training ground in Krasnodar Territory
    Russian Airborne Forces' 90th Anniversary Celebration
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse