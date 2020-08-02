Register
15:18 GMT02 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farmers ride tractors during a demonstration, next to the Houses of Parliament in Westminster in London, Britain, July 8, 2020

    Westminster Abuse: High Profile Politicians Enveloped by Sex Assault Claims

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    480
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/15/1079947307_0:150:3020:1848_1200x675_80_0_0_0a3844c11771c549f6c431402f3c93eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008021080038918-westminster-abuse-high-profile-politicians-enveloped-by-sex-assault-claims/

    Accusations of misbehavior and sexual violence are unfortunately not uncommon in politics with Sunday seeing yet another lawmaker become the subject of similar allegations.

    An unnamed former Tory Minister, who the police describe as a "man in his 50's", was released on bail after being accused by a woman who worked in parliament of coercive control, rape, and sexual assault.

    Claiming that she was abused and assaulted by the MP, and forced to have sex with him, which resulted in her hospitalisation, the police confirmed that the alleged attacks took place in Westminster as recently as January this year.

    “On Friday 31 July, the Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault. These offences are alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020", the Met Police said.

    High profile cases of sexual assault have come under the spotlight in recent years amid popular pressure to combat abuses of power by men - encapsulated most prominently by the #MeToo movement. But how widespread is the problem?

    Charlie Elphicke

    It's been a particularly poor week for the Conservatives, who have said that they take accusations of sexual "extremely seriously".

    Former MP for Dover Charlie Elphicke was found guilty on Friday after denying accusations of groping women in 2007 and 2016 respectively.

    Charlie Elphicke
    © Photo : Charlie Elphicke/facebook
    Charlie Elphicke

    Elphicke's trial heard that the former incident took place at his London home, the first night his wife was absent after the birth of their son, wherein he forced himself on a woman in her 30s. He then groped her breast while attempting to kiss her, later chasing her and yelling "I'm a naughty Tory".

    In 2016, he sexually assaulted a parliamentary worker in her 20s twice, tried to kiss and similarly groped her.

    "He had his mouth open, continually trying to kiss me", the victim said during the hearing. "It was like a disgusting, slobbery mess."

    Both women said that they feared for their careers if they made accusations against a senior politician. 

    Elphicke was suspended after allegations were made to the police in November 2017, but he later had the whip restored prior to a vote of no-confidence in then Prime Minister Theresa May. He was again suspended by the party in July 2019 when he was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

    The guilty verdict saw his wife, Natalie Elphicke, who succeeded him as the MP for Dover, announce an end to their marriage in a tweet.

    He awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for September.

    Eric Joyce

    Sexual crimes are not only limited to Conservative politicians, however. This year saw former Labour MP and Army officer Eric Joyce admit to offences against a child and he was made to sign the sex offenders register.

    The former shadow minister pled guilty to making an indecent image of a child on 7 July.

    His trial heard that a 51-second category A film - the most serious category of indecent image - was looked at by Joyce between August 2013 and November 2018 through an email, which he claimed was a spam message.

    Joyce sat as the Labour MP for Falkirk from 2000 to 2012 before leaving the party and becoming an independent. He stepped down prior to the 2015 general election.

    He is due to be sentenced on 7 August.

    Alex Salmond

    The former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond faced accusations of sexual assault from nine women he was cleared of all charges in March of this year.

    ​The women who leveled the allegations against Mr Salmond included a fellow Scottish National Party politician, an employee of the party, as well as a number of civil servants and officials working for the devolved government.

    Salmond told the court that the claims over his alleged conduct were either "exaggerations" or "deliberate fabrications" with a political intent.

    “I have never attempted to have non-consensual sexual relations with anyone in my entire life”, he said.
    Cyril Smith

    Former Liberal Party Chief Whip, Cyril Smith, was revealed to have been arrested in the 1980s by Northamptonshire police amid an investigation into accusations of sexual assault of young boys.

    Smith was later released from police custody after making a call to a third party. It was later revealed that an investigation which was collecting evidence of child abuse claims by the Liberal politician was scrapped.

    ​​A former special branch officer told BBC TV programme Newsnight that police were threatened with prosecution under the Official Secrets Act in order to prevent them from pursuing their inquiries into the case.

    In October 2017, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), heard that the security service MI5 was informed that prosecutors had given false information to the media over the existence of a child abuse investigation against him.

    Smith, who died in 2010, served as the Member of Parliament for Rochdale. 

    "In the 1970s and 1980s, MPs including Sir Cyril Smith and Sir Peter Morrison were known to be active in their sexual interest in children, but were protected from prosecution", the inquiry said.

    IICSA reported that in 1988, the same year that Smith was knighted, the then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was likely aware of his proclivities.

    Michael Fallon

    The Former Secretary of Defence, resigned after newspaper journalist Jane Merrick reported to 10 Downing Street that Fallon lunged at her in 2003. Prominent talk radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer said that Fallon had also inappropriately touched her knee but she later downplayed the incident.

    Britain's Defense minister Michael Fallon waits outside the Foreign Office on December 15, 2016 in London.
    © AFP 2020 / Stefan Rousseau
    Britain's Defense minister Michael Fallon waits outside the Foreign Office on December 15, 2016 in London.

    Fallon apologised after stepping down. Speaking to the BBC he said that the "culture has changed over the years".

    "What might have been acceptable 10, 15 years ago is clearly not acceptable now. Parliament now needs to look at itself and the prime minister has made very clear that conduct needs to be improved", he said.
    Widespread Accusations 

    Allegations of sex crimes were leveled against a number of politicians in 2017, prompted by the case of movie producer Harvey Weinstein and incidents of rape and assault against vulnerable women in the US stretching back decades.

    In 2017, Theresa May sought the aid of then-Speaker John Bercow to establish a "house-wide" reform of disciplinary procedures. A List of complaints of sexual harassment against 36 individual MPs was revealed.

    From claims of groping made against the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which have been strenuously denied by Number 10, to what the IICSA describes as Westminster turning a "blind eye" to incidents of sexual assault since the 1980s, it seems that the problem of men in positions of power preying on the vulnerable is not unique to Hollywood.

    Tags:
    Labour Party, Conservative Party, Westminster, Sexual Assault, MeToo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Demonstration performances of paratroopers at festive events in honour of Airborne Forces Day at the Raevsky training ground in Krasnodar Territory
    Russian Airborne Forces' 90th Anniversary Celebration
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse