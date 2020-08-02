UK MP Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Offences - Reports

Recently, an MP and former minister from the UK’s Conservative Party has been arrested after he was accused of sexual offences.
The MP was not named, but soon after the arrest, he was released on bail.
According to the Sunday Times, a woman working in the parliament came forward with allegations against the MP.
"On Friday 31 July the Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault. These offences are alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020,” police said in a statement, as quoted by the Times.
In turn, the Conservatives' spokesman said in a statement that they take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously, but would not comment on the incident as “this matter is now in the hands of the police”.
All comments
Show new comments (0)