Register
17:10 GMT01 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A waiter poses for photographs as he waits for customers outside a restaurant, after it reopened following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

    UK Government's Eat Out to Help Out Scheme: How Does it Work?

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080034336_0:174:3101:1918_1200x675_80_0_0_893cae6d634a76d959947b440aec54ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008011080033267-uk-governments-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme-how-does-it-work/

    The hospitality industry suffered significantly throughout lockdown with 80 percent of businesses closing in April and 1.4 million employees furloughed. The government’s new “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme aims to encourage diners to return to eating in restaurants.

    The government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme starts on Monday throughout the UK as part of an initiative to get the hospitality industry back on its feet.

    The scheme offers diners money off their bill on certain days throughout August to encourage customers to return to cafes, pubs and restaurants.

    How Does the Scheme Work?

    From 3 to 31 August customers can get a discount of 50 percent off food and soft drinks at participating restaurants or food establishments every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

    The deal is capped at £10 per person and is taking place in all parts of the UK that are not in local lockdown.

    Food and drink will appear on the menu at full price, but the restaurant will deduct the discount from the bill and claim it back from the government.

    Which Food and Drink Establishments are Taking Part?

    Over 53,000 businesses have signed up for the scheme, including restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs that serve food, canteens, food halls with a seating area and members clubs. 

    Customers can find their nearest participating food outlets on the government’s website, which has a search tool which allows people to search for participating restaurants within a five-mile radius.

    What is Not Included?

    The discount does not apply to alcoholic drinks, or the service charge on the meal, or food for a private function or event and meals must be consumed on the premises. 

    It also doesn’t apply to takeaways, mobile food vans or bed and breakfasts. 

    Why Has the Scheme Been Introduced?

    Hospitality is the third largest UK employer and the industry has suffered significantly due to the pandemic. 

    In April, 80 percent of businesses closed due to lockdown measures and 1.4 million employees were placed on furlough

    The government hopes that the scheme will encourage customers to return to eating out and will help businesses retain customers during their quieter days.

    Scheme's Criticism

    The scheme has been criticised as experts say it undermines the government’s new Obesity Strategy which was launched at the same time.

    That campaign encourages adults to introduce changes that will help them work towards a healthier weight, with a suite of free tools and apps supporting people to eat better, drink less alcohol and get active. 

    The “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme is also under fire because it offers diners 50 percent off food from a number of participating fast food restaurants.

    Professor Amelia Lake, a public health expert says the government “should be working with businesses to help shape their menus to become healthier as part of a holistic approach to tackling obesity.”

    “Offering subsidies on food which is particularly associated with being less healthy completely contradicts the other message around reducing obesity” she said. 

    Tags:
    budget, local restaurants, hospitality
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A muslim girl attends Eid al-Adha prayers at the Thai Islamic Center amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 July 2020.
    Muslim Celebrations of Eid al-Adha Around the Globe Amid Pandemic
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse