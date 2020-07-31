Register
22:02 GMT31 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington, near royal Sandringham estate, in Norfolk, Britain January 19, 2020.

    Prince Andrew Allegedly Persuaded Authorities to Give Epstein 'Sweetheart Deal', New Docs Reveal

    © REUTERS / Chris Radburn
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079909281_0:20:3109:1769_1200x675_80_0_0_61ddc8267b3b69c8df9beb3b709da0ce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007311080028257-prince-andrew-allegedly-persuaded-authorities-to-give-epstein-sweetheart-deal-new-docs-reveal/

    The release of court documents comes after the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein’s former lover, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. The 58-year-old was charged with trafficking underage girls in the 1990s for the now-deceased Epstein to sexually abuse. She is currently awaiting trial in a New York prison.

    Prince Andrew allegedly tried to lobby the US government on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein so that the billionaire could get a “sweetheart plea deal “ for an underage prostitution case in 2008, according to newly-released court documents.

    The documents, released by a New York court on Thursday, relate to a now-settled 2015 defamation case filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who testified under oath, accusing Epstein and Maxwell of sexual abuse. The documents were published after the court rejected an appeal by Maxwell’s lawyers to keep them secret. 

    Giuffre testified in the suit that she - as a 17-year-old - was recruited in 2000 by Maxwell to be a “sexual servant” for Epstein and was also forced to have sex with a number of influential men, including Prince Andrew. Those accused of having had sex with the underage Guiffre have denied their participation. 

    ​Two women, known as Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2, asked for the files to be released, as they claim that Epstein depended on high-profile friends such as Prince Andrew to get him a more lenient sentence from a US attorney in south Florida in 2008.

    Lawyers for the two anonymous Epstein accusers documented in the court papers wrote: “(They are) seeking documents regarding Epstein’s lobbying efforts to persuade the government to give him a favorable plea arrangement, including efforts on his behalf by Prince Andrew and former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz."

    “They have alleged these materials are needed to prove their allegations that, after Epstein signed the non-prosecution agreement his performance was delayed while he used his significant social and political connections to lobby the justice department to obtain a more favorable plea deal.”

    In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting an underage girl for prostitution as part of a “sweetheart deal” offered by Florida prosecutors. The paedophile served almost 13 months in custody, with extensive work release.

    The Duke of York distanced himself from Epstein following the conviction, although the two were photographed together in New York in 2010. 

    The papers also reveal that the convicted sex offender attempted to gather incriminating material against Prince Andrew by forcing an underage girl to have sex with him.

    This alleged encounter took place on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands. One of the documents claims that a girl referred to as Jane Doe #3 was instructed by Epstein to “give the prince whatever he demanded and report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse”.

    It is unclear from the documents whether Jane Doe #3 is Giuffre.

    Epstein was an American financier, socialite and convicted sex offender who committed suicide in prison in New York last year, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

    Maxwell, a former lover, was arrested on 2 July at her New Hampshire home, on charges of her alleged involvement in trafficking underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. Through her lawyer she has denied the charges and is currently awaiting trial in a New York prison.

    Tags:
    Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sailors of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet at a parade held in honour of Navy Day at the Novorossiysk naval base
    This Week in Pictures: 25 - 31 July
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse