31 July 2020
    A man sells protective masks, as the city and surrounding area face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the area, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester

    New Restrictions in Parts of Northern England: What You Can and Can't Do

    On Thursday night the UK government announced new local lockdown measures in areas of Northern England due to a spike in coronavirus cases. From Friday over four million people in the affected areas will face several new restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.

    An outbreak of coronavirus has been identified in parts of Northern England, which resulted in the government imposing tighter lockdown restrictions in the area on Thursday night.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a number of new rules for people living in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and West Yorkshire to help limit the spread of the virus.

    ​But what are these new rules and how will they be enforced?

    • What areas have been affected?

    Greater Manchester, including the City of Manchester, Trafford, Stockport, Oldham, Bury, Wigan, Bolton, Tameside, Rochdale and Salford. In Lancashire, affected areas include Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale. Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees, in West Yorkshire, are also included.

    • What are the new restrictions?

    From 31 July, residents living in the affected areas can no longer meet with people from other households in their homes or private gardens. Exemptions apply to those who have formed a support bubble or for other “limited exemptions”.

    People are no longer allowed to socialise with people in other indoor areas such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions. However people in the same household or in the same support bubble are allowed to visit these venues together.

    Residents in the areas listed are no longer allowed to visit friends or family care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances.

    • How will the government enforce these rules?

    The government has said they will pass new laws to enforce the changes to people meeting in private homes and gardens, unless exemptions apply.

    Police will be given the authority to issue fines, starting at £100, to those who break the rules. 

    • Are people still allowed to meet outdoors?

    People in the affected areas are still allowed to meet outdoors in groups of no more than six people in a public area ensuring that they are following social distancing measures. However it is not allowed to meet outdoors in a private garden. 

    • Can people still celebrate Eid al-Adha with family and friends?

    Muslims celebrating Eid-al-Adha should not host or visit friends and family in each other’s homes or gardens. 

    Up to two households, or six people from any number of households may meet outdoors, excluding private gardens, where there’s a lower risk of infection.

    People celebrating the festival may attend a mosque or other place of worship, where Covid-19 secure guidance applies, ensuring people socially distance from those not in their households.

    lockdown, Lancashire, Manchester
