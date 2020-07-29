UK Diplomat Richard Moore Named as New MI6 Chief

The newly appointed chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), known as MI6, was born in Libya. Moore received his education from the Oxford University and Harvard.
"He returns to SIS with tremendous experience and will oversee the work of a group of men and women whose tireless efforts are rarely seen in public, but which are critical for the security and prosperity of the UK," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said about Moore on Wednesday.
Moore served as British ambassador to Turkey from January 2014 to December 2017. His career includes the roles of the Director for Europe, Latin America and Globalisation (2010 to 2012) and Director for Programmes and Change (2008 to 2010). He has had postings in Vietnam, Turkey (1990 to 1992), Pakistan and Malaysia.
Brilliant to visit @HMSQnlz today courtesy of @RoyalNavy & CDS w. Whitehall colleagues. Fantastic asset 4 UK 🇬🇧. It’s massive & mind-blowingly capable. Thanks to Capt Nick Cooke-Priest & crew 4 their hospitality. @AngusLapsleyFCO @CTurnerFCO @marksedwill @DefenceHQ pic.twitter.com/KdqhNqIDCk— Richard Moore (@UKPolDirRichard) February 1, 2019
Commenting on his appointment, Moore, who first joined the MI6 in 1987, said he was "pleased and honoured to be asked to return to lead my Service."
"I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave and dedicated team at SIS," he added.
My Dad popped into @foreignoffice the other day. He first walked into King Charles Street in 1945 as a 16 year old school leaver. Proud moment for both of us. And Dad was able to say hello to @SMcDonaldFCO - they served together in Riyadh in 1980s. pic.twitter.com/Tapseu7Hj2— Richard Moore (@UKPolDirRichard) November 8, 2018
Twitter users discussed the irony of a man named R. Moore becoming chief of MI6, remembering the famous British actor Sir Roger Moore who played James Bond in seven films about UK’s most famous spy.
July 29, 2020
@LouiseMensch 007 pic.twitter.com/9YYbpchLzE— Colin Dean (@Colin899Dean) July 29, 2020
Has James Bond been furloughed since 2016?— Jacqueline Murphy (@drjawalsh) July 29, 2020
July 29, 2020
According to SIS, it works with closely with MI5, GCHQ, HM Armed Forces, law enforcement and a range of other international partners “to stop terrorism, disrupt the activity of hostile states, and give the UK a cyber advantage.”
Moore will be replacing his predecessor Alex Younger.
All comments
Show new comments (0)