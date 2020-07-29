Register
16:04 GMT29 July 2020
    The SIS Building (or MI6 Building) at Vauxhall Cross, London, houses the headquarters of the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, MI6)

    UK Diplomat Richard Moore Named as New MI6 Chief

    UK
    Having served as the British Ambassador to Turkey and Director General for Political Affairs at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Moore will take up the new role in the autumn.

    The newly appointed chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), known as MI6, was born in Libya. Moore received his education from the Oxford University and Harvard.  

    "He returns to SIS with tremendous experience and will oversee the work of a group of men and women whose tireless efforts are rarely seen in public, but which are critical for the security and prosperity of the UK," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said about Moore on Wednesday.

    Moore served as British ambassador to Turkey from January 2014 to December 2017. His career includes the roles of the Director for Europe, Latin America and Globalisation (2010 to 2012) and Director for Programmes and Change (2008 to 2010). He has had postings in Vietnam, Turkey (1990 to 1992), Pakistan and Malaysia.

    Commenting on his appointment, Moore, who first joined the MI6 in 1987, said he was "pleased and honoured to be asked to return to lead my Service." 

    "I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave and dedicated team at SIS," he added. 

    Twitter users discussed the irony of a man named R. Moore becoming chief of MI6, remembering the famous British actor Sir Roger Moore who played James Bond in seven films about UK’s most famous spy.

    According to SIS, it works with closely with MI5, GCHQ, HM Armed Forces, law enforcement and a range of other international partners “to stop terrorism, disrupt the activity of hostile states, and give the UK a cyber advantage.”

    Moore will be replacing his predecessor Alex Younger.

    intelligence, security, spy agencies, UK, MI6, MI6
